‘Nothing pavitra about it’: Ekta Kapoor slams Zee TV as channel reuses Pavitra Rishta title without her knowledge

A major controversy has erupted ahead of Zee TV’s upcoming show titled Pavitra Rishta, with original creator and producer Ekta Kapoor publicly slamming the makers for reusing the iconic name. Ekta, whose 2009 show Pavitra Rishta became a television landmark starring late Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande, did not hold back as she called out what she described as a lack of originality. Ekta Kapoor's 2009 series Pavitra Rishta, starring Sushant Singh Rajput, remains a beloved classic, raising questions about originality and ethics in television production.(Photo: AFP)

Ekta Kapoor speaks against the new show

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ekta sharply criticised the decision, accusing the creators of riding on an already established intellectual property. In a strongly worded post, she wrote that when creators are unable to build their own IP, they end up feeding off someone else’s work, further calling the move a case of “terrible ethics” and “intellectual bankruptcy.” She added that there was “nothing pavitra” about the decision, making her displeasure abundantly clear.

A screenshot of Ekta Kapoor's Instagram story.

The backlash comes as Zee TV prepares to launch a new romantic drama titled Pavitra Rishta, created by Siddharttha Vankara and produced by Aman Sachdeva. The show stars Abrar Qazi and Priyanshi Yadav in lead roles, with Pallav Pradhan and Roopa Divetia playing pivotal characters. Despite sharing the same title, the new project is not connected to Ekta Kapoor’s original series, which remains deeply etched in the audience’s memory.

According to reports, the new Pavitra Rishta is expected to go on floors in January, with a tentative premiere planned for February. However, Ekta Kapoor’s public objection has already sparked debate online, with fans questioning the ethics of reusing a name so closely associated with a beloved and culturally significant show.

About the original show Pavitra Rishta

The original Pavitra Rishta, which premiered in 2009 on Zee TV, went on to become one of India’s most loved shows on television. Produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms, the daily soap chronicled the journey of Manav and Archana, played memorably by the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande, and struck a deep chord with audiences for its portrayal of middle-class values, family bonds, sacrifice, and enduring love.

Set against the backdrop of Mumbai’s chawl culture, the show was praised for its grounded storytelling and relatable characters, quickly turning Manav and Archana into household names. Pavitra Rishta not only enjoyed a long and successful run but also served as a career-defining platform for Sushant Singh Rajput, whose performance laid the foundation for his eventual transition to Bollywood.