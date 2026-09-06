Manoj Bajpayee looks unrecognisable as Mahatma Gandhi in Sudhir Mishra’s next

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is set to play Mahatma Gandhi on screen for the first time in filmmaker Sudhir Mishra’s upcoming historical drama. And if the first look images from the film are anything to go by, his fans are in for another treat from the multiple National Award-winning actor. Manoj Bajpayee plays Mahatma Gandhi in his next film.

Manoj Bajpayee transforms into Mahatma Gandhi The actor’s first look from the film was unveiled on Sunday, offering a glimpse of his transformation into the father of the nation. The image shows the veteran actor transformed into Gandhi, complete with his bald head and loincloth, as well as a lathi (walking stick). The images show Gandhi looking up, off camera, as other freedom fighters walk behind him. A banner proclaiming ‘Long Live Mahatma Gandhi’ can be seen in the background.

The film is directed by Sudhir Mishra, best known for hard-hitting films like Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Dharavi. The film also stars Saurabh Shukla in a key role. The makers have not yet announced the film’s title or release date.

According to an ANI report, the yet-untitled film is based on a lesser-known 21-day period from India’s freedom struggle. More details about the upcoming project are being kept under wraps. As per the makers, the film promises ‘an immersive narrative that delves into the emotional and human core of a historic turning point’.

The untitled film is directed by Sudhir Mishra and produced by Anubhav Sinha and Narendra Hirawat under the banner of Benaras Mediaworks. It is presented by NH Studioz.