Manoj Bajpayee looks unrecognisable as Mahatma Gandhi in Sudhir Mishra’s next
The actor’s first look from the film was unveiled on Sunday, offering a glimpse of his transformation into the father of the nation.
Actor Manoj Bajpayee is set to play Mahatma Gandhi on screen for the first time in filmmaker Sudhir Mishra’s upcoming historical drama. And if the first look images from the film are anything to go by, his fans are in for another treat from the multiple National Award-winning actor.
Manoj Bajpayee transforms into Mahatma Gandhi
The actor’s first look from the film was unveiled on Sunday, offering a glimpse of his transformation into the father of the nation. The image shows the veteran actor transformed into Gandhi, complete with his bald head and loincloth, as well as a lathi (walking stick). The images show Gandhi looking up, off camera, as other freedom fighters walk behind him. A banner proclaiming ‘Long Live Mahatma Gandhi’ can be seen in the background.
The film is directed by Sudhir Mishra, best known for hard-hitting films like Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Dharavi. The film also stars Saurabh Shukla in a key role. The makers have not yet announced the film’s title or release date.
According to an ANI report, the yet-untitled film is based on a lesser-known 21-day period from India’s freedom struggle. More details about the upcoming project are being kept under wraps. As per the makers, the film promises ‘an immersive narrative that delves into the emotional and human core of a historic turning point’.
The untitled film is directed by Sudhir Mishra and produced by Anubhav Sinha and Narendra Hirawat under the banner of Benaras Mediaworks. It is presented by NH Studioz.
Manoj Bajpayee's other projects
Talking about his other projects, Manoj Bajpayee will next be seen in Last Man in Tower. The film also stars Boman Irani and Divya Dutta. Directed by Ben Rekhi and produced by Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media, the film is based on Aravind Adiga’s novel of the same name. It marks the first on-screen collaboration between Manoj Bajpayee and Boman Irani. The film will be released in cinemas across India on September 11.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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