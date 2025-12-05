Homemade Beetroot and Amla Juice, This 3-Ingredient Recipe is The Ultimate Immunity Booster

Homemade beetroot and amla juice bring together two powerful ingredients that have been part of Indian food traditions for centuries. Beetroot offers natural sweetness and steady energy, while amla, or Indian gooseberry, according to a 2024 study, is known for its exceptionally high Vitamin C content. Together, they create a drink that supports immunity and general wellness with very few ingredients. Homemade Beetroot and Amla Juice(Freepik)

Beetroot has a long history in ancient Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cultures, later becoming part of Indian diets through trade routes. It has been linked to lowering blood pressure because of its natural nitrates, which help improve blood flow. Research highlights that amla has an even older origin, rooted deeply in Ayurveda, where it was valued for supporting digestion, immunity, and hair health. Its Vitamin C content stays stable even when blended, making it effective in juices and tonics.

A study published shows that the combination of beetroot and amla also offers minerals, antioxidants, and fibre that help the body handle fatigue, seasonal changes, and digestive issues. The sharpness of amla balances the earthy taste of beetroot, creating a drink that feels fresh without added sugar. This balance makes the beetroot amla juice recipe suitable for teens, adults, and those looking for a simple immunity boost.

Across India, families prepare this juice differently. Some add ginger for digestion, while others include black salt or lemon for flavour and better absorption of nutrients. The base remains the same, beetroot, Indian gooseberry, and a splash of citrus—yet the variations reflect local tastes, making this drink both flexible and deeply connected to Indian traditions.

Step-by-Step Recipe To Make Beetroot Amla Juice

Ingredients (Serves 2)

1 medium beetroot, peeled and chopped

2 fresh amlas (Indian gooseberry), deseeded

1 tbsp lemon juice

½–1 cup water

A pinch of black salt (optional)

Instructions