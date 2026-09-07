Chef Kunal Kapur shares instant cheesy masala appe recipe: See step-by-step preparation
Kunal Kapur shares an easy, filling snacks recipe that uses everyday ingredients and can be prepared in a hurry.
Coming up with something delicious for sudden hunger pangs is not always an easy task. However, taking to Instagram on September 7, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared a recipe that can help: cheesy masala appe.
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Describing the dish, he wrote in the caption, “Monday morning calls for something quick, nutritious and actually delicious! These masala appes tick all the boxes - perfect for breakfast, snack time, or basically whenever those mid-day cravings hit.”
The ingredients listed below make 36 small appes. The detailed instructions to make the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients for masala appe
- Semolina - 1 cup
- Curd - ¾ cup
- Salt - 1 tsp (to taste)
- Water - 1 cup
- Peppercorn - 15
- Oil - 2 tbsp
- Dry red chillies - 2
- Asafoetida (hing) - ½ tsp
- Mustard seeds - 1 tsp
- Cumin - 1 tsp
- Channa dal - 2 tsp
- Urad dal - 1 tsp
- Ginger, chopped - 2 tsp
- Green chilli, chopped - 2
- Curry leaves - a sprig
- Carrot, grated - ½ cup
- Onion, chopped - ½ cup
- Coriander, chopped - handful
- Baking powder - 1 tsp
- Oil - gentle spray
- Cheese cubes - few (optional)
- Oil - gentle spray
Method of preparation
- In a bowl, combine semolina, curd, salt and water to make a smooth batter. Let it rest for around 10 to 15 minutes so the semolina can soften.
- Heat two tablespoons of oil in a pan. Add peppercorns and dry red chillies, and sauté for a while.
- Add asafoetida (hing), mustard seeds, cumin, chana dal and urad dal. Let them crackle and turn lightly golden.
- Next, add chopped ginger, green chilli and curry leaves. Sauté until fragrant.
- Add grated carrot and chopped onion, and cook for two to three minutes until the vegetables are slightly softened. Turn off the heat and mix in chopped coriander.
- Add this tempering to the rested batter and mix well.
- Just before cooking, add baking powder to the batter and gently mix.
- Heat an appe pan and lightly spray oil in each cavity. Pour some batter, place a small cube of cheese in the centre (optional), and cover with a little more batter.
- Cook on medium heat, turning occasionally, until the appes are golden and crisp on all sides.
- Serve hot with green chutney or ketchup.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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