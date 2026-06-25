Can eating almonds improve your memory? 5 questions answered on daily intake, benefits and precautions

Almonds are unassuming, almost like the dependable kitchen staple that has always been part of the everyday Indian diet. Long before the nuts and seeds category shot to prominence as wellness essentials, Indian mothers would already give children almonds before exams, add them to desserts like gajar ka halwa or pack them into tiffins.



ALSO READ: Endocrinologist shares best and worst fruits for blood sugar spikes: Know where berries, grapes, bananas, apples stand Almonds are tiny nutritional powerhouse, full of healthy fats, fibre, and vitamins. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

Now that the fancier siblings of almonds get attention, especially seeds like flax seeds and pumpkin seeds, or nuts like walnuts, macadamia nuts and peanuts, it is worth revisiting the humble almonds.

Beyond the everyday familiarity, the almond deserves a practical health check, which includes how many you should eat, who can safely eat them and more.

It is important to acknowledge that with familiarity, many may overlook the practical details. People may eat them casually or arbitrarily without really knowing how many almonds are enough, when they should be eaten, and who needs to be careful.

In a conversation with a nutrition researcher and endocrinologist, HT Lifestyle took a closer look at both nutrition-related and metabolic health-related doubts around almond consumption.

Seema Gulati, head of Nutrition Research Group, National Diabetes, Obesity and Cholesterol Foundation, New Delhi, addressed questions related to daily intake, portion size and the best way to eat almonds. Dr Anoop Misra, chairman, Fortis-CDOC Center of Excellence for Diabetes, Metabolic Diseases, and Endocrinology, New Delhi, answered clinical doubts related to metabolic health, including the burning questions of whether almonds can support memory, who should follow precautions and what happens when almonds are consumed in excess.

1. How many almonds should you eat every day? Finding the right balance is important, as eating too little or eating a lot of almonds may come with its own limitations. Gulati explained that daily intake depends on several factors, including age, energy requirements, physical activity levels and health goals. This means adults can adjust their intake according to their individual needs.



However, as a general recommendation, she said, “Most studies demonstrating health benefits have used about 1 to 1.5 ounces (28–42 g) of almonds daily, which is approximately 23–35 almonds per day. This amount has been associated with improvements in heart health, blood sugar control, satiety, and overall diet quality.”