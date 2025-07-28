Cardiologist says eating okra helps maintain blood pressure, diabetes; lists 6 benefits of the vegetable

In an Instagram post shared on July 27, Dr Alok Chopra, cardiologist and functional medicine expert, talked about a very simple Indian vegetable found in every household: okra, also known as bhindi or lady finger. He listed the benefits of eating this vegetable, including supporting heart health, and also shared why you should add okra water to your diet. Bhindi or okra is more than just a staple in Indian kitchens — it’s a powerhouse of nutrition.

Benefits of eating okra

Apart from heart health benefits, the cardiologist pointed out that this humble green vegetable could also be your gut’s best friend and offer several other benefits. He wrote, “Bhindi or okra is more than just a staple in Indian kitchens — it’s a powerhouse of nutrition. And when soaked overnight, its slimy water turns into a potent remedy. It's affordable, widely available, and found in every Indian household, whether you are in a metro city or a small town.”

Listing the benefits of eating okra, Dr Chopra said:

It regulates blood sugar It is excellent for type 2 diabetes It supports digestion, hydration, and metabolism It helps in weight loss due to its high fibre content It helps maintain blood pressure while supporting heart health. Lastly, it protects the stomach lining, making it great for healing peptic ulcers.

Okra for diabetes management

Further elaborating on how okra helps in diabetes management, Dr Chopra said that studies have suggested that consuming up to 1000 mcg of okra every 6 hours for 8 weeks can have a significant impact on HbA1c and sugar reduction.

Why should you drink okra water?

Apart from having okra as a vegetable dish, another way to include it in your diet is by having okra water. Here's how you make okra water:

Take 2-3 fresh okra pods, wash them thoroughly, cut off the ends, and make small slits.

Soak them in a glass of water overnight, strain the water, and drink it in the morning on an empty stomach.

How does it help? “The fibre-rich drink slows digestion, prevents sugar spikes, and supports gut health. However, in some cases, excess fibre may cause bloating or mild stomach discomfort, so consult a doctor if you have any concerns, but this is not common. Okra water also enhances metabolism, but metabolism is not just about burning calories; it's about how your body processes energy. Factors like poor diet, stress, and lack of sleep can slow it down, while strength training, protein intake, and hydration can naturally boost it,” the cardiologist explained.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.