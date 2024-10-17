Bhindi, coconut rice and Dil Chahta Hai: British Airways offers a slice of India on flights to US, Canada

British Airways is celebrating 100 years of flights between India and the UK with a special tribute to Indian culture on its international routes. Until the end of November, passengers who will be traveling to the UK, US and Canada can experience an exclusive menu featuring traditional Indian dishes, from coconut rice to lamb curry. British Airways currently operates 56 flights per week from India to London Heathrow, with three daily flights from Mumbai, double daily services from Delhi, and daily flights from Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. British Airways marks 100 years of flights between India and the UK with an Indian menu and local treats for everyone.(British Airways)

To enhance the dining experience, the airline has decided to expand its inflight entertainment by adding more than 100 Indian films. Passengers will be able to enjoy timeless classics like The Burning Train and Dil Chahta Hai.

British Airways has further introduced a special tea from its tea partner, Twinning, capturing the essence of India's beloved masala chai with flavours of cardamom, cinnamon, and ginger.

Here's what's on the menu

A special menu has been created to make the inflight dining experience even better, featuring a variety of traditional Indian dishes made with real, authentic ingredients. Designed by British Airways own catering team, the menu offers something for everyone, including phaldari kofta with spiced vegetables, pomegranate seeds, and korma sauce; spiced grilled lamb with okra and Rogan josh sauce; and railway lamb curry with vegetables and basmati rice. Other options include zafrani chicken with coconut rice and saag makai, young jackfruit biryani, and a sweet bhapa doi dessert with mangoes, papaya, and passion fruit.

To continue celebrating local products, British Airways is also offering a single malt from Rajasthan, called Godawan, in its Club World (business class) cabin.