Restaurant's witty 'women's special' menu offers dishes like 'kuch nahi' and 'as you wish'. Watch video

Have you ever found yourself staring blankly at a restaurant menu, unsure of what to order? This relatable dilemma can be frustrating, even in a restaurant. However, a recent viral video has showcased a hotel that has turned this struggle into a source of amusement with its quirky 'women's special' menu section. While the concept has sparked online debate, many can’t help but find it hilarious. A viral video showcased a hotel menu with a humorous 'women's special' section, sparking debate. (Instagram/_shokeen.jatti_)

A humorous take on dining

In the video, the original poster reveals a rather amusing menu card from a hotel featuring a unique section called "Umda's Women Special." This tongue-in-cheek addition presents a selection of dishes that captures the playful spirit of the establishment. The options include names like Kuch Nahi (Nothing), Kuch Bi (Whatever), As You Wish, Nahi Tum Bolo (No, you choose), and Nahi Nahi Tum Bolo (No, no, you choose). Each dish reflects a light-hearted jab at the common dining experience of indecisiveness, especially among women.

What adds to the humour is the pricing for each item, which playfully escalates: Kuch Nahi is priced at ₹220, Kuch Bi at ₹240, As You Wish at ₹260, Nahi Tum Bolo at ₹280, and Nahi Nahi Tum Bolo at ₹300. This escalating price structure cleverly mimics the confusion and complexity that can often accompany meal decisions.

Here's how the internet reacted

The clip has garnered more than 4.4 million views, sparking a flurry of reactions from social media users. Many found it entertaining, commenting on the amusing nature of the menu. One user exclaimed, “Finally, a menu that understands women’s indecision!” while another added, “I love the creativity, but isn’t this a bit debatable?”

However, not everyone was in favour. Some pointed out the potentially problematic implications of categorising dishes in this manner. “It’s funny, but it also plays into stereotypes we should be moving away from,” remarked one commenter. Yet, amidst the debate, others appreciated the humorous take, with one user stating, “This would definitely lighten the mood during a meal!”