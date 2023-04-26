Restaurant's creative-looking pizza menu goes viral. Here's why

Anytime you go to a restaurant or are ordering food, have you ever wished to see what the dish would actually look like? Looking at the dish undoubtedly helps a person to choose better. While this may not be possible at every restaurant, recently, a pizzeria's creative menu in the shape of a pizza has won hearts online. The restaurant's out-of-the-box pizza menu is going viral online. (Representational Image/Unsplash (Sahal Hameed))

Originally shared on TikTok, the video was later shared by Twitter user Thijs Niks. In the video, you can see this creative menu. The menu is in the shape of a pizza. Each page has a picture of the particular pizza through which one can see what their food would look like. A small box on each page also gives a description of the pizza.

This post was shared on April 21. Since being posted, it has been viewed over six lakh times, and the numbers are only increasing. The share also has 18,000 likes and several comments. Many people were impressed with this creative-looking menu.

An individual wrote, "The back cover should say 'Calzone' to make it 100% perfect." Another added, "This is so cool." "Wow! Impressive," wrote a fourth.