Cardiologist says ‘heart attacks are no longer #1 killer in the US’ but this silent trend is claiming more lives

In a post shared on July 8, Dr Dmitry Yaranov, MD, cardiologist, highlighted the importance of educating people more about the chronic heart conditions that are silently claiming the lives of people more than heart attacks. Let's find out what the doctor said: According to Dr Yaranov, since 1970, deaths from heart attacks have dropped nearly 90% — a public health win we don’t talk about enough.(Shutterstock)

Heart attacks are no longer the number 1 killer in the US

Sharing the video, Dr Yaranov wrote, “The one silent trend that's replacing heart attacks and I wish more people knew about it.” He explained that in recent times, heart attacks are no longer the number 1 killer in the US. In fact, since 1970, deaths from heart attacks have dropped nearly 90 percent, which the cardiologist claimed is a public health win we don’t talk about enough.

However, before we celebrate too hard, the cardiologist pointed out that though deaths from heart attacks have lowered, chronic heart conditions like heart failure, cardiomyopathy, and arrhythmias are now on the rise — and quietly claiming more lives.

“We didn’t beat heart disease. It just changed its shape. The new crisis isn’t sudden — it’s slow, progressive, and often missed until it’s late. And it’s not just about survival anymore. It’s about quality of life. Prevention still matters. But so does early detection and access to specialised care,” the cardiologist stressed.

Signs to look out for

This means we should be vigilant of any signs that may point towards that not everything is all right with our heart. In another post shared on July 19, Dr Yaranov shared 5 commonly missed warning signs that point that your heart is in danger. From jaw pain to erectile dysfunction, here are the signs he listed.

