Wednesday, Jul 23, 2025
Cardiologist shares 5 ‘weirdest, commonly missed warning signs your heart is in danger’: Jaw pain, erectile dysfunction

Cardiologist Dr Dmitry Yaranov highlights weirdest and most commonly missed warning signs your heart is in danger, including jaw pain and erectile dysfunction.

Most people think heart trouble starts with chest pain. However, in an Instagram post shared on July 19, Dr Dmitry Yaranov, MD, cardiologist, pointed out that in reality, your heart may send signals that seem completely unrelated.

Symptoms like tooth pain or erectile dysfunction may seem harmless or vague, but together, they can point to something far more serious: heart disease. (Shutterstock)
5 weirdest signs your heart is in danger

Dr Yaranov shared 5 weirdest and most commonly missed warning signs of heart disease, which point out that your heart may be in trouble. He wrote, “These are some of the weirdest — and most commonly missed — warning signs I see as a cardiologist. They may seem harmless or vague, but together, they can point to something far more serious: heart disease. If you’re experiencing any of these, talk to your doctor. Early detection saves lives.” Let's find out what these signs are:

1. Jaw pain or tooth pain

If you have jaw or tooth pain, it can be referred to as a pain from the heart, especially in women. It is often mistaken for a dental issue. However, it could be a sign of angina or even a heart attack.

2. Leg swelling

Swelling in your legs may indicate heart failure - your heart can't pump efficiently. Per the cardiologist, this swelling leads to fluid buildup in the lower extremities of your body, especially if it's worse at night.

3. Shortness of breath

If you have trouble breathing while lying down, it is known as orthopnea. It is often a classic symptom of congestive heart failure. “If you need extra pillows to sleep, that's a red flag,” the cardiologist warned.

4. Cold sweats and nausea

Per the cardiologist, cold sweats and nausea are signs seen in ‘silent’ heart attacks, especially in women. May come with fatigue, dizziness, or anxiety. He added, “If your gut says something is off - listen.”

5. Erectile dysfunction (ED)

The cardiologist stressed that erectile dysfunction is a missed warning sign of heart disease. According to him, arteries supplying the penis are smaller than coronary arteries, and ED can be an early sign of vascular disease. “It often appears years before other heart symptoms,” he pointed out.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

