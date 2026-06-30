Modi set for US visit in December; his bond with Trump was ‘envy of world’: Envoys

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is most likely to visit the United States in December for the G20 summit, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Monday (local time), adding that Washington would "love to have" the Prime Minister visit the country again. In this June 27, 2017 file image Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Donald Trump exchange greetings at a joint press conference in Washington (PTI/File)

Speaking on the sidelines of the IX USISPF Leadership Summit 2026, Gor said Secretary of State Marco Rubio had extended an invitation to Modi during his recent visit to India. He also expressed confidence that the interim India-US trade agreement would be concluded "sooner rather than later", while noting that President Donald Trump remains closely engaged on bilateral ties.

"I have been with the President for 10 years, so a large part of the conversation was like two friends catching up... but I also told him about my visits to India... I also spoke to him about the growing trade relations. On both sides, we see businesses coming here and going there every week, and it is a win-win situation for both," Gor said, speaking to ANI news agency on the sidelines of the Summit.

On negotiations over the interim India-US trade deal and the role of United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer, Gor said, “Ambassador Greer has the President's full confidence, and so we are getting close to finalising that. But these things are complex legal things, and this is not one page. We have thousands of items between our two nations that we are working on. And so the fact that we've gone so far, that is a great sign for the relationship, and I am hopeful that we will be able to wrap this up sooner rather than later.”