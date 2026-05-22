US secretary Marco Rubio heads to India; Envoy Sergio Gor says he’s ‘excited for this trip'

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Friday expressed his excitement over the upcoming visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to India. United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks with journalists during a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Helsingborg, Sweden. (AFP)

"Just got a call from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio — he’s taking off for India right now! Excited for this important trip!” he wrote on X.

Rubio is set to hold extensive discussions with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Sunday. The top US diplomat will also attend the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday.

In addition to his official engagements in the capital, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is also expected to travel to Kolkata, Agra, and Jaipur, according to sources familiar with the matter, news agency PTI reported.

This will be Rubio’s first visit to India since assuming office as secretary of state last year.

Speaking ahead of the visit on Friday, Rubio said, “There’s a lot to work on with India, they’re a great ally and partner. We do a lot of good work with them, so this is an important trip.”

Both sides are also expected to discuss the West Asia crisis and its economic implications, particularly its impact on energy supplies.

Jaishankar will also host his counterparts — Penny Wong of Australia, Toshimitsu Motegi of Japan, and Rubio — at Hyderabad House for the upcoming meeting.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the discussions will build on the July 2025 meeting held in Washington and remain aligned with the Quad’s shared goal of ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The ministers are expected to review progress on ongoing Quad initiatives, exchange views on strengthening cooperation in key areas, and discuss recent developments in the Indo-Pacific as well as other global issues of common interest.

In addition, the foreign ministers of Australia, Japan, and the United States are scheduled to hold separate bilateral meetings with Jaishankar and are also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ministry added.