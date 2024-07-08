Biden scrutiny blows up: Instructions 'on how to enter and exit a room’ planned in advance; White House on defence

President Joe Biden has long been under the microscope for concerning reasons, even more so since his first presidential debate against Donald Trump. After a series of gaffes or verbal blunders and his alarming appearances at various events, a new report has emerged, claiming that his team prepares a detailed set of instructions “on how to enter and exit a room” ahead of events. TOPSHOT - US President Joe Biden and First lady Jill Biden walk to the White House in Washington, DC, on July 7, 2024, as they return after attending campaign events in Pennsylvania.(AFP/Chris Kleponis)

On Sunday, Axios dropped another bombshell that yet again severely hit the 81-year-old commander-in-chief’s media presence. Photos and sources asserted that staffers are constantly by Biden’s side to guide him at events. Moreover, they’ve even carved out specific paths for him to reach a podium on large prints to make things easier.

With this report coming to light, the sitting president has only further been put under scrutiny as he already faces relentless pushback and questions about whether his cognitive health allows him to take charge for a potential re-election.

“It surprised me that a seasoned political pro like the president would need detailed verbal and visual instructions on how to enter and exit a room,” a person who staffed a Biden fundraiser told Axios. They also highlighted how the president’s team treated the “simple fundraiser at a private residence” like “ a NATO summit with his movements.”

The outlet reported that the White House sends staffers a document to follow before a presidential event. This would include a short and simple template with a large picture of the location’s interior and big text cues like “View from podium” and “View from audience.”

However, the report also noted that this template-following protocol was often called “advance work,” and it was a detail-focussed approach for every president.

White House comments on the “standard” briefing protocol that calls for such instructions

Although the staffers at the aforementioned Biden event were taken aback by the detailed instructions laid out for the commander-in-chief, White House officials labelled them as part of standard procedure.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates stated these “high levels of detail and precision are critical to presidential advance work — regardless of who is president — and these are basic approaches that are used by any modern advance team, including the vice president's office and agencies.”

Additionally, Vice President Kamala Harris’ spokesperson Kirsten Allen said, “These documents are standard logistical briefing materials and photos for any principal, including the vice president.”

Leaders urge Biden to drop out of the presidential race

These revelations shed light on how even ordinary practices followed by Biden have become a pronounced target of perusal. However, with sources claiming that his frequent use of Teleprompters at even small events his CNN debate performance has received more negative attention. Republicans and other critics have often pin-pointed that he seems to be unsure of his actions and so, isn’t mentally fit to run for president.

Senior House Democrats have also recently voiced these concerns. On the same day this report was spotlighted, Reps. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), Joe Morelle (D-N.Y.), Adam Smith (D-Wash.), and Mark Takano (D-Calif.) joined calls for Biden to end his 2024 reelection campaign.

Despite the constant criticism coming his way, spokespersons of the inner Democrat leaders’ circle and the president himself have maintained that he is staying in the race and is determined to beat his Republican rival, Trump.