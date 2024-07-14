Vivek Ramaswamy says US witnessed Trump's 'true character’: ‘He felt the blood, and then he stood right back up’

Vivek Ramaswamy has shared a scathing statement after an alleged assassination attempt on Donald Trump. He also shared words of condolences for the rally attendee who was killed in the shooting. Vivek Ramaswamy says US witnessed Trump's 'true character’ (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz)(REUTERS)

‘Americans just had the chance to see our next President’s true character, unvarnished’

“First they sued him. Then they prosecuted him. Then they tried to take him off the ballot. The only thing more tragic than what just happened is that, if we’re being honest, it wasn’t totally a shock. Biden’s inevitable ritual condemnation of political violence today (when it comes) will be insufficient and irrelevant. No amount of verbiage today changes the toxic national climate that led to this tragedy,” Ramaswamy wrote on X.

“If any good comes of today, let it be this: Americans just had the chance to see our next President’s true character, unvarnished. He took the fire, he took the hit, he felt the blood, and then he stood right back up for the people he was put here to lead,” he added.

Ramaswamy went on to tell voters that no matter who they vote for, everyone must “unite around the TRUTH that what happened today is unacceptable, now and forever.”

He then quoted what Thomas Jefferson said several years ago, “A little patience, and we shall see the reign of witches pass over, their spells dissolve, and the people, recovering their true sight, restore their government to its true principles. It is true that in the meantime we are suffering deeply in spirit, and incurring the horrors of a war and long oppressions…And if we feel their power just sufficiently to hoop us together, it will be the happiest situation in which we can exist. If the game runs sometimes against us, we must have patience till luck turns, and then we shall have an opportunity of winning back the principles we have lost, for this is a game where principles are at stake.”

Meanwhile, Trump was seen for the first time hours after the assassination attempt as he arrived at Newark Airport, waving as he walked down the stairs of his private jet. The shooter has been identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20. He was killed by Secret Service snipers.