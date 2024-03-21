Who is Marco Rubio? All about Florida senator being considered Trump's potential VP pick

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is now being considered one of the most potential vice presidential picks of Donald Trump, according to six people familiar with the former president’s search for a running mate. In a previous interview with Newsmax, Trump estimated that there are about 15 people on the cast of hopefuls. Who is Marco Rubio? All about the Florida senator being considered Donald Trump's potential VP pick (REUTERS/Alyssa Pointer/File Photo, AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

"The list is long, and it's extremely early in any kind of process," a Trump adviser reportedly said. "No one has been directly reached out to yet, and I do not expect that for some time."

Trump is reportedly serious about Rubio, 52, a third-term senator. "It's pretty clear from Trump's orbit that Rubio is in play," said a veteran Florida GOP operative, according to NBC News. "It makes sense because he checks almost every box if they can get past both being from Florida."

It is unclear, however, whether Rubio too is interested in moving to be vice president. "We’re both from the same state, so that’s probably not going to work that way,” he said in a previous interview with Fox News.

In 2016, Trump and Rubio competed for the GOP nomination. During one of his campaigns back then, Trump named Rubio "Little Marco.” Rubio fired back too, saying Trump had "small hands." However, their relationship eventually improved after Rubio backed Trump's White House agenda. Rubio also endorsed Trump before January's Iowa caucuses this year.

Who is Marco Rubio?

Rubio was born in Miami to “two hardworking immigrants from Cuba,” according to rubio.senate.gov. He served as a city commissioner in West Miami and as speaker of the Florida House of Representatives before being elected to the US senate back in 2010. He is now in his third term, “committed to serving the people of Florida and ensuring America remains a strong, resilient nation for generations to come,” the website says.

The site added that the Center for Effective Lawmaking ranked Rubio as the most effective Republican. He was also ranked as one of the most bipartisan senators by Lugar Center.

“Whether it’s expanding the child tax credit for working families, reforming the VA system, saving small businesses from pandemic-era lockdowns, rewriting U.S. policy towards China, or advancing our national security interest in our region, Rubio is making a lasting impact,” the website says.

Rubio married his wife Jeanette in 1998. They share four children – Amanda, Daniella, Anthony, and Dominick.