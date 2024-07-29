HC directs Ramdev to take down content, posts claiming Coronil can cure Covid-19

The Delhi high court on Monday directed yoga guru Ramdev to take down within three days content and posts claiming that Coronil can “cure” Covid-19 and that it was not just an immunity booster while questioning the efficacy of allopathy against the pandemic. Yoga guru Baba Ramdev. (PTI)

“I am allowing the application. I have given directions to take some of those offending content, posts, and all that. I have directed the defendants to take down within three days failing which I have directed social media intermediaries to take down,” a bench of Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani said while pronouncing the verdict.

The court passed its verdict on a plea of the Delhi Medical Association (DMA), which said Ramdev’s company was propagating false information about its Coronil kit that it is a cure for Covid-19 contrary to the licence granted to the drug for merely being an immunity booster.

DMA pointed to Ramdev’s misinformation campaign and a marketing strategy to further the sales of his products including Coronil.