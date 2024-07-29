HC directs Ramdev to take down content, posts claiming Coronil can cure Covid-19

The court passed its verdict on a plea of the Delhi Medical Association (DMA), which said Ramdev’s company propagated false information about Coronil
The Delhi high court on Monday directed yoga guru Ramdev to take down within three days content and posts claiming that Coronil can “cure” Covid-19 and that it was not just an immunity booster while questioning the efficacy of allopathy against the pandemic.
“I am allowing the application. I have given directions to take some of those offending content, posts, and all that. I have directed the defendants to take down within three days failing which I have directed social media intermediaries to take down,” a bench of Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani said while pronouncing the verdict.
The court passed its verdict on a plea of the Delhi Medical Association (DMA), which said Ramdev’s company was propagating false information about its Coronil kit that it is a cure for Covid-19 contrary to the licence granted to the drug for merely being an immunity booster.
DMA pointed to Ramdev’s misinformation campaign and a marketing strategy to further the sales of his products including Coronil.
