Brad Pitt is ‘serious’ about girlfriend Ines de Ramon amid feud with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon are reportedly happy together as they enjoy a great summer together. The two were recently spotted on an outing on Saturday, August 31 at the Venice International Film Festival. Pitt and Ramon attended the film fest to celebrate the former’s latest Wolfs with co-star, George Clooney which will be released on September 1. Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon had 'a great summer together'.(Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty)

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s happy summer

A source told People that the pair is stronger than ever as they spent a “great summer together. Brad's been working in Europe, so they've spent a lot of time there.” The source revealed to the media house that the actor is “serious about Ines.” They added, “He's serious about Ines," the source adds. "He's very happy and enjoys spending time with her. She's easygoing and everyone likes her."

The two first sparked rumours of a relationship when they were spotted together at a Bono concert in November 2022 and a few weeks later were spotted at the Los Angeles Babylon premiere. The two spent the evening together in the afterparty to celebrate Pitt’s movie.

Their relationship timeline

After initial rumours of Pitt and Ramon being together in 2022, a source revealed to the media outlet that the pair was “going very strong” in 2023. They added, “They truly enjoy each other's company and are very into each other,” the insider said at the time. “It's apparent to anyone who sees them together.”

In February it was reported that the jewellery designer moved into Pitt’s home. The news of their strong bond came amid his feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie which has been going on for eight years since they split in 2016. The former Hollywood couple have been involved in this long legal battle for their $164 French winery which is only turning ‘bitter’ with the time.