Jenna Ortega breaks silence on ‘craziest’ rumour that she dated Johnny Depp: ‘I don’t know that person'

Jenna Ortega is clarifying that she has nothing to do in relation with actor Johnny Depp. The 21 year-old actor, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, told Buzzfeed that the craziest rumour she heard about herself was that she was dating Johnny Depp. (Also read: Jenna Ortega reveals she auditioned for Zendaya's role in Dune when she was 15) Jenna Ortega said that she has never even met or worked with Johnny Depp.

What Jenna said

During the Buzzfeed Puppy interview, when Jenna was asked about the craziest rumour she heard about herself, she said, “Probably that I was in a serious relationship with Johnny Depp, and I wanted everybody to leave us alone. It is so insane to me. Like, I never spoke on that. I never said anything like that. Articles really do just make up their own quotes, but I thought that that was pretty hilarious.”

She added, “I was on set with Richard E. Grant, and he came up to me and he just said, ‘Oh, so you and Johnny?’ And I laughed because I… I don’t know that person.”

More details

The speculation that Jenna was dating the 60 year-old actor was started by celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi. This led to widespread social media attention, where many even wondered if Johnny was starring in the Tim Burton film with her.

Earlier last year, a representative for the Pirates of the Caribbean star also addressed the dating rumours and said, “Mr. Depp has no personal or professional relationship with Ms. Ortega whatsoever. He has never met her or spoken to her. He is not involved in any project with her, nor does he intend to be. He is appalled by these baseless and malicious rumours that are intended to harm his reputation and career.”

Jenna is starring in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which is slated to release in cinemas on September 6. It will see Michael Keaton reprise his iconic role 36 years after the 1988 cult original, also helmed by Tim.