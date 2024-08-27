Jenna Ortega reveals she auditioned for Zendaya's role in Dune when she was 15

Jenna Ortega, best known for playing the titular role in Wednesday, once auditioned for Zendaya's role in Denis Villeneuve's Dune franchise. In an interview with Buzzfeed, Jenna recalled the time she auditioned for the role of Chani when she was 15. (Also Read – Jenna Ortega reveals she received explicit AI images of herself on Twitter: ‘It’s corrupt') Jenna Ortega auditioned for Zendaya's role in Dune

What Jenna said

When asked what's a role people would be surprised to know she auditioned for, Jenna responded, “I think I auditioned for Dune when I was about 15. I remember being a big fan of that film and that franchise and everything like that and being really excited for that interview because Denis is one of my favourite filmmakers.”

Jenna is 21 now, which implies that she auditioned for the part six years ago in 2018. While she isn't sure, she vaguely guesses that the role she auditioned for was that of Chani, eventually bagged by Zendaya, who is six years older than her. "I think it was Chani. I think it was Zendaya’s. But they weren’t saying that. Everything was very secret," Jenna added.

About Dune

Zendaya plays Chani, a Fremen tribe warrior and the love interest of the protagonist Paul Atreides, essayed by Timothee Chalamet. The sci-fi epic franchise is an adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 popular novel of the same name. Denis Villeneuve, best known for films like Arrival and Blade Runner 2049, has helmed the franchise. Part 1 released in cinemas in 2021, followed by Part 2's release earlier this year.

The franchise also stars Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skasgard, Javier Bardem, Christopher Walken, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Oscar Isaac, and Jason Momoa. A prequel series is also in production, titled Dune: Prophecy, which will soon premiere on HBO Max (JioCinema in India), and also stars acclaimed Indian actor Tabu.

Meanwhile, Jenna will reunite with her Wednesday director Tim Burton for the horror comedy Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, slated to release in cinemas on September 6. It will see Michael Keaton reprise his iconic role of Betelgeuce 36 years after the 1988 cult original, also helmed by Tim.