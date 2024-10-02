Valuetainment podcast host narrates Barron Trump's ‘legitimate’ characters: ‘He is sharp, smart in…’

Back in June, Barron Trump, the youngest son of former US president Donald Trump, hosted a dinner at Mar-a-Lago hosting group of prominent figures. Among the guests were Patrick Bet-David, Adam Sosnick, Tom Ellsworth, Vincent Oshana, and FOX News personality Jesse Watters. Barron Trump was escorted off to classes after visiting the dean's office at NYU, according to sources who spoke with The New York Post.

The Irish Star reported that Barron requested the gathering. He reportedly is a fan of the Valuetainment podcast, which covers current events and business topics.

The podcast hosts shared their experience in an episode, describing Barron in glowing terms. “Witty, smart, and hilarious,” they said, summing up their encounter with the 17-year-old.

“I've never laughed this hard. He ran the whole dinner with stories and entertainment. He gave honest life anecdotes about family—it was cracking me up. He was a kid, but he wasn’t snide or telling dirty jokes. He was an incredibly balanced, engaging, witty, funny guy. I came away liking him a lot,” they said, and Barron was “sharp, funny, sarcastic, tough, quick, not weak."

“He was grounded and legitimately funny. I don't laugh to laugh.” The podcast hosts note that he was “smart in politics”, too.

The Youngest Trump takes NYU by storm, why NYU?

The ex-prez's younger son is now a first-year student at New York University (NYU) and has found himself becoming an unexpected TikTok sensation. Students at NYU have been capturing blurry, unsteady footage of Barron on campus, creating what some are calling the “Sasquatch effect.”

According to WIRED, the videos—many shot from awkward angles or possibly from students’ pockets—have racked up hundreds of thousands of views. One NYU student, Grace Rowley told WIRED, “I feel like Barron could’ve gone to any school, but the fact that he chose one of the most liberal schools in the country speaks volumes. I was shocked and super intrigued that he would choose NYU.”

“Would love to speak with him and would love to read his ‘why NYU’ essay.”

Some of Barron's former classmates to the Daily Mail earlier, “He never attended football games or dances. I don’t think he met up with anyone outside of school or went on dates.”