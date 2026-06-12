Taylor Swift to Spike Lee: Knicks returning to NBA Finals after 27 years draws top celebs to MSG

New York Knicks return to the NBA Finals has brought together the whole of New York, merging politics, entertainment and sports at the same time. Jun 10, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Fans and New York Knicks players erupt after a go-ahead tip in by Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) against the San Antonio Spurs in the final second of the fourth quarter during game four of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The Knicks currently lead the series 3-1 over the San Antonio Spurs and the team is staring at a potentially historic run at the Madison Square Garden

The energy in New York has been different since the Knicks started leading the series. It became electrifying after the Knicks mounted a historic comeback in the fourth quarter to win Game 4 of the NBA Finals from the cusp of defeat.

The last time the New York team was in the NBA Finals was 1999. Their last championship win was in 1973. And a win this year would be more than historic for the city.

NYC Celebrities Turn Up For Knicks Inside the arena, celebrities have been turning out to support their teams, including Knicks superfans Timothée Chalamet, Ben Stiller, Spike Lee and Tracy Morgan and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Also read: Why Taylor Swift attended NBA Finals Game 4 at Madison Square Garden without Travis Kelce

Game 3 also featured an appearance from President Donald Trump. He'd be the first sitting POTUS to go to an NBA Finals game. The last sitting US President to attend any NBA game was Barack Obama in 2015, according to The Athletic.

Spike Lee notably wore his Pope Leo XIV jersey. Jay-Z, meanwhile, made a surprise appearance after nearly 30 years since he sat courtside last time. Timothee Chalamet has attended several of the Knick’s games and, unsurprisingly, was also there for the game.

But he biggest surprise was the appearance of Taylor Swift at the Madison Square Garden for the Game 4. It is the same venue where Swift is set to tie the knot with Travis Kelce, a few months later.