Tornado in Flint, Michigan? Sirens go off as scary videos appear to show touch down in Freeland

Flint, Michigan was on tornado warning on Tuesday as visuals showed what appeared to be a touch down in Freeland, about 51.3 miles (82.6 km) away. A video of what appeared to be a touchdown of a tornado in Freeland near Flint, Michigan was shared online. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash) One person shared that sirens were going off in Flint. “So tornado sirens went off in flint anywhere else?? Cuz I live in Holly but I was driving in the rain going north on 75 going back home,” they wrote.

Another person on Facebook wrote “It’s a tornado in Flint.” Meanwhile, an apparent video of a touch down was shared by a group of storm chasers. However, they noted that the apparent touchdown was in Freeland.

“What appears to be a tornado touch down from the Freeland area moments ago. There is damage in the area we are working on confirming,” the Michigan Storm Chasers wrote. HT.com could not independently verify this information. Also Read | ‘Bee tornado’ spotted near White House: ‘Is this a biblical curse 2.0?’ The National Weather Service had issued a warning saying “Tornado Warning continues for Flint MI, Beecher MI and Flushing MI until 2:00 PM EDT”. University of Michigan-Flint also issued a warning for its students saying “Tornado Warning issued for Genesee County until 2p.m.. Move inside to lowest level, away from windows.” NWS had also noted “Tornado Warning continues for Freeland MI until 1:15 PM EDT”. Another person shared a video clip showing a TV5 report on the tornado warning, advising people to seek shelter.

Bridgeport Fire Department issued a statement about Freeland, saying “Unfortunately it does look like unexpected Tornado warning in Saginaw County was warranted. A possible Tornado may have touch down in Freeland. Damage assessment on going.” Scary visuals from apparent touchdown in Freeland Several people shared visuals from the apparent touchdown in Freeland. “It touched down in the field in our backyard by MBS. Neighbors have significant damage. It uprooted a giant tree in the field as well,” one wrote, sharing a photo.

A person asked with concern “Anyone possibly know of damage near riverside restaurant?”. Yet another shared a photo where the apparent tornado could be seen.

A bot tracking emergency alerts in Detroit noted “Emergency Mngr reports Tornado. Reports of 30 to 40 homes with damage- roof and siding damage as well as a number of campers overturned in the Freeland area.” It noted that the incident was in the Saginaw County, However, there's no official confirmation yet. Michigan Storm Chasers also shared a set of photos from the damage after the apparent tornado touchdown. “Damage pictures coming in from Freeland where a potential tornado touchdown has occurred this afternoon,” they noted.

Another individual also shared a set of photos, claiming they were of the ‘tornado’ damage.