Mumbai welcomes KSI with vada pav and cricket

KSI, who has been a judge on Britain’s Got Talent, is visiting India for a series of collaborations with cricketers, musicians, stand up artistes as well as appearances.

British Social media star, music artiste and boxer KSI arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday. He joined HTCity for a special shoot at a Mumbai studio, that let him experience the city with the ultimate Mumbaikar combo- vadapav, cutting chai and gully cricket.

Sharing his experience in the city he says, “I have been here before and I love the people, culture and food so I keep coming back. The people are so welcoming and I always have a great time. As for the food I stay away from anything that’s super spicy but I still love the local food here too.”

While he admits he isn’t a pro at cricket he enjoyed a good game of gully cricket at the studio with the staff.

Being a musician himself, when asked about which Indian artistes he has been listening to he immediately says, “Hanumankind, Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah are on my playlist. Hanumankind is a breakthrough artsite that so many people respect and find cool and I love listening to his work too. I call Badshah the boss of music. Diljit is another favourite. Hopefully in the future we can work together. “

Also on his India schedule is a fan meet where he will be joined by artistes Carryminati, Tanmay Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan and Samay Raina. “We have all types of fun stuff planned like try not to laugh challenges and more.”

KSI will also be spending some time in Delhi. He says, “Its my first visit to the city and I’m really looking forward to experiencing it. I have some challenges planned like where anyone who can make me and my co-judges laugh gets 1 lakh rupees.”

Ask him what's is on his wishlist and he wants to visit different parts of the country, experience the culture- food, music and interact with the locals who have always greeted him warmly.”