Gaspi death: Argentine YouTuber killed in Rio plane crash with singer Oliver Tree; details

Argentine YouTuber Gaspi, real name Gaspar Prim, was among the six victims of the helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday morning. CNN Brazil confirmed that Gaspi was on one of the helicopters along with American singer Oliver Tree when the collision happened. Gaspi was 23. YouTuber Gaspi was among those dead in the Rio plane crash Sunday. (Gaspi on Instagram)

CNN Brazil confirmed that the Gaspi was with singer Oliver Tree in one of the helicopters, identified as belonging to the company Turfik Comércio de Frutas and with the registration number PP-MAC. The helicopter had five people on board, while the other had one, just the pilot. All of them died.

Rio de Janeiro Fire Department confirmed that the helicopter in which Gaspi and Oliver Tree was found in flames at an electric vehicle parking lot after the crash. The injuries that the singer and the YouTuber suffered are unclear.

"Parts of the aircraft are scattered hundreds of meters away, so the information we have is still very preliminary," Rio Fire Services Lieutenant Colonel Fabio Contreiras told CNN Brazil. “We really need to get the recordings and videos to understand exactly what happened.”

Also read: 6 dead as helicopters collide mid-air in Brazil; fiery debris rains down on parking lot | Video

Gaspi was a famous YouTuber turned comedian with a massive following in Latin America. He is known for his parody skits, which earned him nearly 3 million followers on Instagram alone.

Victims Of The Crash Identified Along with Oliver Tree and Gaspi, the other victims of the collision o Sunday morning were identified, CNN Brazil reported. The other three people on the helicopter carrying Gaspi and Oliver tree were Lucas Brito Chaves, Lucas Vignale and pilot Alexandre Souza.

The lone pilot on the helicopter with registration number PR-DJJ, who also died in the crash, has been identified as Charles Marsillac. CNN cited a person close to the victim that Marsillac was an "experienced" and "very serious" pilot.

The crash is being investigated by the Brazilian Air Force through CENIPA. Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency is also involved in the investigation.

This story is being updated.