Trump's age concerns: Tucker Carlson’s candid remarks on POTUS' 80th birthday sparks row

President Donald Trump turned 80 on June 14 to much fanfare. But former Fox News host Tucker Carlson thinks age is one topic Trump prefers not to discuss. (FILES) US President Donald Trump speaks before signing a proclamation in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 11, 2026. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP) (AFP)

Speaking to The New York Times in an interview published on Trump’s birthday, Carlson said the president becomes uncomfortable when conversations turn to growing older. The comments came as Trump celebrated the milestone while continuing a packed public schedule and preparing for a UFC event at the White House.

Tucker Carlson on Donald Trump’s age concerns Tucker Carlson, who spent years around Trump before their recent disagreement over the Iran conflict, told The New York Times that Trump often points to older people he admires when the subject of age comes up. According to Carlson, Trump regularly talks about people who remain active late in life.

One example he mentioned was retired golfer Gary Player, who is now 90 years old. Carlson said these conversations suggest Trump pays close attention to aging but does not enjoy discussing his own age directly.

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Carlson also offered his view on another project Trump has strongly supported in recent years, a large ballroom planned for the White House complex. He described the effort as an older leader trying to leave behind a lasting symbol of his time in office.

Inside Donald Trump’s age concerns Several sources who spoke with PEOPLE magazine painted a similar picture of a president who is not interested in slowing down. One political source told PEOPLE, “Donald is happily avoiding thoughts about his age and aging. He is too busy reveling in his power.” Another former Trump team member said the president continues to keep a demanding schedule and has never enjoyed long breaks or vacations.

The source added that Trump prefers staying busy and working rather than stepping away from public life. A social source told PEOPLE that Trump may become more selective about long international trips in the future because travel is more demanding than it was years ago. However, the source said Trump still enjoys golf, spending time with trusted allies, and meeting supporters.

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Another person close to Trump told PEOPLE that he would like to have the same energy he had decades ago, but believes the responsibilities of the presidency have naturally taken a toll over time. Trump marked his 80th birthday while preparing for a UFC event on the White House South Lawn, becoming one of the few U.S. presidents to celebrate such a milestone while remaining at the center of national politics.