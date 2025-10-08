DWTS elimination: Who went home on Dancing with the Stars tonight?

Hilaria Baldwin's journey on Dancing with the Stars came to an end Tuesday night. The wellness influencer and mother of seven was eliminated from the competition after performing a lively quickstep to 'Cantina Band' from Star Wars: A New Hope with partner Gleb Savchenko. Dancing with the Stars season 34 co hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough.(Instagram/dancingwiththestars )

The judges had high praise for Baldwin’s performance. Bruno Tonioli said, "I was looking for something wrong, I didn’t see it."

Baldwin even received a higher score than fan-favorite comedian Andy Richter.

However, despite the positive feedback and strong scores, Baldwin didn’t receive enough viewer votes to stay in the competition.

After being voted off, Baldwin expressed gratitude for her time on the show: "This has been an incredible experience. I’m so grateful to all of you."

She also thanked her family and children, adding, "I’m cheering on everybody in the cast because this has been an amazing time."

Savchenko praised Baldwin as well, calling her a "superhero" and an "incredible mom" to her seven children.

“You put so much love and passion into dance and are truly inspirational,” he said.

Addressing 'nepo wife' accusations

Earlier on Tuesday, Baldwin appeared on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, where she addressed speculation about how she landed a spot on the show. She denied being a so-called “nepo wife,” insisting her husband Alec Baldwin had no role in her casting.

"If he ever made a call, that would make things easier on me, I would feel like I didn’t deserve it," she said. "I’m a hard worker. I want to earn things on my own merit. I think especially because anybody who marries a celebrity is going to be accused of being …"

Who's still in the running for the Mirrorball Trophy?

With Baldwin out of the show, the following contestants remain in the competition for the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy:

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy

Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa

Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach

Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold

Andy Richter and Emma Slater