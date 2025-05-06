Alec Baldwin's Rust quietly hits theatres three years after cinematographer's death; public has mixed reactions

Alec Baldwin's Rust has finally made its way to theatres over three years after the tragedy that cast a dark shadow over its production. But now that the movie is out, the burning question is: what kind of film is it really? Spoiler alert: it's definitely not your average Western. Alec Baldwin in Rust

The controversy around Rust

To jog your memory, Rust made headlines for all the wrong reasons. The film, which was being shot in New Mexico, was embroiled in tragedy when Baldwin's prop gun accidentally fired during a rehearsal, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on October 21, 2021. What should have been a harmless rehearsal turned into a nightmare, sparking criminal and civil lawsuits involving Baldwin, other crew members, and Hutchins' family. The situation took on even more complexity after it was revealed that live ammunition, intended for no reason other than to shock audiences with its irrelevance, was on set when only blanks should have been used.

The plot of Rust

Now, three years later, Rust is out on streaming platforms and, unsurprisingly, fans have a lot to say. But first, let’s talk about the movie itself. Rust tells the story of an orphaned boy who, after being sentenced to hang for an accidental killing, embarks on a journey with his grandfather (played by Baldwin) to Mexico. While the plot might sound like a classic Western, the film's history is far more complicated than its premise.

Netizens react to the release

Upon its release, many fans were shocked to realise the movie had even made it out. It seemed to slip under the radar, with its release being so quiet that it was almost as if the studio hoped no one would notice. And then, when word did spread, the reception was less than enthusiastic. One Redditor summed up the discontent: “Halyna’s husband was the only one who wanted the film completed. Her actual family, parents, and siblings want nothing to do with it... And there will be little, if any, profits. Reviews are terrible, the movie is over 2 hours long, and Alec Baldwin is not a box office draw. They should have taken the insurance and kept quiet.”

Furthermore, it seems that many people are only curious about the film because of its infamous backstory. One comment read, “Gonna sound like a sick f**k, will own it. Anyone else only interested in this flick because of the shitshow that happened? Not my bag, but I mean…I’ll give it a look when it hits streaming eventually.” Another stated more bluntly, “They should have cancelled this film.” Ouch.

However, the filmmakers defend the release, claiming that their main goal was to honour the legacy of Hutchins, whose cinematography is praised as one of the film's few highlights. A legal settlement ensures some of the film's earnings will go to her husband and son, though that hasn’t stopped the growing chorus of sceptics. “I think that’s the only reason it’s actually being released at this point. The producers are banking on it being carried by morbid curiosity,” said one commenter, capturing the prevailing sentiment.

So, how is the movie?

Critics, too, are divided. One reviewer on X noted, “RUST is a visually appealing western that achieves moments of intensity in shooting sequences and a poignant connection in the grandfather-grandson relationship (Alec Baldwin & Patrick Scott). Highlight the masterful cinematography of Halyna Hutchins.” Another review had a more critical take: “Rust is a great character too, but the film is way too long. Stripped down to 90 minutes and it works.” It's clear that while some appreciate the film's qualities, others feel it’s been weighed down by its troubled production and unfortunate history. Some reviews even embraced the uncomfortable irony of the whole situation. One said, “RUST is a discomfiting experience, because it feels like a vanity project for Alec Baldwin that took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in a terrible accident... but it's also a tribute to her, because her work in it is gorgeous.” Talk about a mixed bag.

Whether the film succeeds or fails is almost secondary to the tragic circumstances surrounding its production. At the end of the day, the movie might have hit theatres, but it's unlikely that it’ll be remembered for much beyond the controversy that defined its making. Are you going to watch this?