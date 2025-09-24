ABC Dancing with the Stars voting: How to vote for your favorite season 34 contestant each episode

Season 34 of ABC's ‘Dancing With the Stars’ entered week 2 with the 'One-Hit Wonders Night' on Tuesday, September 23. As the 14 celebrities and their pro-dancer partners put up a show in this season's first double elimination round, the viewers will have a key role to play. Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov perform at Dancing With The Stars.(@officialdwts on X)

Like all previous seasons of 'Dancing With The Stars,' this season will also feature an elimination by vote process to decide which pair will progress to the next round, and who will stay back. The process of voting for ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 34 remains the same for every episode.

'Dancing With The Stars': How To Vote For Your Favorite Contestant?

Voting for all the episodes of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ can be done either online or using SMS. Voting is only allowed while the show is live. It opens at 8 p.m. ET, as soon as the performances start, and closes after the final dance of the night.

Voting Online

Here's a step-by-step guide to voting online on DWTS season 34

Step 1: Go to dwtsvote.abc.com during the live show.

Step 2: Sign in with your ABC account (or create one if you don’t have one).

Step 3: Select your favorite couple and assign them up to 10 votes.

Step 4: Submit your votes before the voting window closes at the end of the live broadcast.

Voting Via SMS

Here's a step-by-step guide to voting via SMS on DWTS season 34.

Step 1: During the live show, open your phone’s text app.

Step 2: Enter 21523 as the recipient.

Step 3: Type the first name of the celebrity you want to vote for.

Step 4: Send your text—up to 10 votes per contestant are allowed.