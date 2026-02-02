Is Trevor Noah married? A look at Grammy host's dating history
Trevor Noah, the Grammy Awards host, has dated various celebrities with recent rumors linking him to Zoë Mabie.
Trevor Noah is not married, and the longtime Grammy Awards host has never publicly confirmed an engagement, despite recurring speculation about his personal life. The comedian and former Daily Show host has largely kept his relationships private, though over the years he has been linked to several high-profile names, according to Cosmopolitan.
Those reported relationships include South African physiotherapist Dani Gabriel (2014–2015), model and real estate agent Jordyn Taylor (2015–2018), actor Minka Kelly (2020–2022), and brief dating rumors involving pop star Dua Lipa in 2022.
More recently, Noah was linked to South African content creator Zoë Mabie in early 2024, though neither confirmed a relationship.
