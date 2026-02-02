Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Grammys 2026 performers full list: Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Rosé, Bruno Mars and more

    Comedian and former Daily Show host Trevor Noah is hosting the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations. 

    Updated on: Feb 02, 2026 3:33 AM IST
    By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The 68th Annual Grammy Awards are currently underway at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. A total of 86 Grammy Awards will be presented during the pre-telecast ceremony. The main broadcast will air live on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. EDT on Sunday.

    Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards (AFP)
    Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards (AFP)

    Kendrick Lamar leads the 2026 Grammy nominations with nine nods. Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff, and Canadian producer-songwriter Cirkut follow closely with seven nominations each.

    Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, Leon Thomas, and Serban Ghenea earned six nominations apiece. Andrew Watt, Clipse, Doechii, Sounwave, SZA, Turnstile, and Tyler, the Creator received five nominations each.

    Who is performing?

    The Recording Academy has announced the following performers for Sunday night’s Grammy Awards:

    Addison Rae

    Alex Warren

    Andrew Watt

    Brandy Clark

    Bruno Mars

    Chad Smith

    Clipse

    Duff McKagan

    Justin Bieber

    KATSEYE

    Lady Gaga

    Leon Thomas

    Lola Young

    Lukas Nelson

    Ms. Lauryn Hill

    Olivia Dean

    Pharrell Williams

    Post Malone

    Reba McEntire

    ROSÉ

    Sabrina Carpenter

    Slash

    SOMBR

    The Marías

    Tyler, the Creator

    Also Read: Why Taylor Swift might skip the Grammys tonight. First details revealed

    Who is hosting the event?

    Comedian and former Daily Show host Trevor Noah is hosting the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, marking his sixth consecutive time as the ceremony’s host.

    Who's attending and presenting?

    Several notable figures will appear as presenters throughout the evening, including Doechii, Harry Styles, Carole King, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Jeff Goldblum, Karol G, Lainey Wilson, Marcello Hernández, Nikki Glaser, Q-Tip, Queen Latifah, and Teyana Taylor.

    Also Read: Grammy Awards 2026 red carpet: What time does ceremony start? Who are the hosts?

    Where to watch the Grammy Awards

    The Grammys are airing live on CBS and can also be streamed through live TV services that carry the network, including Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV.

    Paramount+ Premium subscribers can stream the ceremony live, while Paramount+ Essential subscribers will have access to the show on demand starting the following day.

    (With inputs from AP)

    • Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan

      Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan is part of the digital team at Hindustan Times. With over seven years of journalism experience, she specialises in US news, covering everything from politics and entertainment to crime and sports. When not working, she is either debating on Reddit or daydreaming about her next travel adventure.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music, Web Series, Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
    News/Entertainment/Grammys 2026 Performers Full List: Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Rosé, Bruno Mars And More
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes