Grammys 2026 performers full list: Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Rosé, Bruno Mars and more
Comedian and former Daily Show host Trevor Noah is hosting the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations.
The 68th Annual Grammy Awards are currently underway at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. A total of 86 Grammy Awards will be presented during the pre-telecast ceremony. The main broadcast will air live on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. EDT on Sunday.
Kendrick Lamar leads the 2026 Grammy nominations with nine nods. Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff, and Canadian producer-songwriter Cirkut follow closely with seven nominations each.
Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, Leon Thomas, and Serban Ghenea earned six nominations apiece. Andrew Watt, Clipse, Doechii, Sounwave, SZA, Turnstile, and Tyler, the Creator received five nominations each.
Who is performing?
The Recording Academy has announced the following performers for Sunday night’s Grammy Awards:
Addison Rae
Alex Warren
Andrew Watt
Brandy Clark
Chad Smith
Clipse
Duff McKagan
Justin Bieber
KATSEYE
Leon Thomas
Lola Young
Lukas Nelson
Ms. Lauryn Hill
Olivia Dean
Pharrell Williams
Post Malone
Reba McEntire
ROSÉ
Sabrina Carpenter
Slash
SOMBR
The Marías
Tyler, the Creator
Who is hosting the event?
Comedian and former Daily Show host Trevor Noah is hosting the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, marking his sixth consecutive time as the ceremony’s host.
Who's attending and presenting?
Several notable figures will appear as presenters throughout the evening, including Doechii, Harry Styles, Carole King, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Jeff Goldblum, Karol G, Lainey Wilson, Marcello Hernández, Nikki Glaser, Q-Tip, Queen Latifah, and Teyana Taylor.
Where to watch the Grammy Awards
The Grammys are airing live on CBS and can also be streamed through live TV services that carry the network, including Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV.
Paramount+ Premium subscribers can stream the ceremony live, while Paramount+ Essential subscribers will have access to the show on demand starting the following day.
