Grammy Awards 2026 red carpet: What time does ceremony start? Who are the hosts?
The 68th Annual Grammy Awards take place tonight, on Sunday, February 1. Details on hosts, performances and more
The 68th Annual Grammy Awards take place tonight, on Sunday, February 1. The ceremony will bring a full night of performances, awards, and, before anything else, hours of red carpet fashion coverage. Kendrick Lamar enters the night as the most-nominated artist with nine nods. Lady Gaga follows with seven, while Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, and Leon Thomas each earned six nominations.
When does the 2026 Grammy Awards ceremony begin?
The main event airs Sunday at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT, broadcasting live on CBS from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Former Daily Show host Trevor Noah returns to emcee the ceremony for the sixth and final time.
For viewers watching online, the show will stream live for Paramount+ Premium subscribers at the same time. It will become available on demand on Monday for both Premium and Essential tiers.
Where to watch the red carpet
Before the trophies are handed out, fans can tune in hours earlier for red carpet arrivals across several platforms.
Recording Academy’s Official Red Carpet Stream
The Grammys’ own preshow, Grammy Live from the Red Carpet, begins at 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT.
The special will stream on:
The official Grammys website
The Recording Academy’s YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook pages
Who will host the red carpet?
Cassie DiLaura of Entertainment Tonight and “Big Brother” winner Taylor Hale will host the broadcast.
Additional Red Carpet Streams
The Associated Press will also provide red carpet coverage, streaming a preshow through APNews.com and the AP YouTube channel.
Grammys performances
The full list of Grammy performers includes:
Justin Bieber
Sabrina Carpenter
Brandy Clark
Clipse
Olivia Dean
Ms. Lauryn Hill
Katseye
Lady Gaga
The Marias
Bruno Mars
Reba McEntire
Duff McKagan
Lukas Nelson
Post Malone
Addison Rae
Rosé
Slash
sombr
Chad Smith
Leon Thomas
Tyler, the Creator
Alex Warren
Andrew Watt
Pharrell Williams
Lola Young
Who is presenting?
Charli XCX
Doechii
Harry Styles
Nikki Glaser
Jeff Goldblum
Marcello Hernandez
Karol G
Carole King
Q-Tip
Queen Latifah
Chappell Roan
Teyana Taylor
Lainey Wilson
