Grammy Awards 2026 red carpet: What time does ceremony start? Who are the hosts?

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards take place tonight, on Sunday, February 1. The ceremony will bring a full night of performances, awards, and, before anything else, hours of red carpet fashion coverage. Kendrick Lamar enters the night as the most-nominated artist with nine nods. Lady Gaga follows with seven, while Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, and Leon Thomas each earned six nominations. Bad Bunny accepts the award for Album of the Year during the 2025 Latin Grammys (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

When does the 2026 Grammy Awards ceremony begin? The main event airs Sunday at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT, broadcasting live on CBS from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Former Daily Show host Trevor Noah returns to emcee the ceremony for the sixth and final time.

For viewers watching online, the show will stream live for Paramount+ Premium subscribers at the same time. It will become available on demand on Monday for both Premium and Essential tiers.

Where to watch the red carpet Before the trophies are handed out, fans can tune in hours earlier for red carpet arrivals across several platforms.

Recording Academy’s Official Red Carpet Stream The Grammys’ own preshow, Grammy Live from the Red Carpet, begins at 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT.

The special will stream on:

The official Grammys website

The Recording Academy’s YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook pages

Who will host the red carpet? Cassie DiLaura of Entertainment Tonight and “Big Brother” winner Taylor Hale will host the broadcast.

Additional Red Carpet Streams The Associated Press will also provide red carpet coverage, streaming a preshow through APNews.com and the AP YouTube channel.

Grammys performances The full list of Grammy performers includes:

Justin Bieber

Sabrina Carpenter

Brandy Clark

Clipse

Olivia Dean

Ms. Lauryn Hill

Katseye

Lady Gaga

The Marias

Bruno Mars

Reba McEntire

Duff McKagan

Lukas Nelson

Post Malone

Addison Rae

Rosé

Slash

sombr

Chad Smith

Leon Thomas

Tyler, the Creator

Alex Warren

Andrew Watt

Pharrell Williams

Lola Young

Who is presenting? Charli XCX

Doechii

Harry Styles

Nikki Glaser

Jeff Goldblum

Marcello Hernandez

Karol G

Carole King

Q-Tip

Queen Latifah

Chappell Roan

Teyana Taylor

Lainey Wilson