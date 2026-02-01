Edit Profile
    Grammy Awards 2026 red carpet: What time does ceremony start? Who are the hosts?

    The 68th Annual Grammy Awards take place tonight, on Sunday, February 1. Details on hosts, performances and more

    Published on: Feb 01, 2026 10:13 PM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
    The 68th Annual Grammy Awards take place tonight, on Sunday, February 1. The ceremony will bring a full night of performances, awards, and, before anything else, hours of red carpet fashion coverage. Kendrick Lamar enters the night as the most-nominated artist with nine nods. Lady Gaga follows with seven, while Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, and Leon Thomas each earned six nominations.

    Bad Bunny accepts the award for Album of the Year during the 2025 Latin Grammys (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
    When does the 2026 Grammy Awards ceremony begin?

    The main event airs Sunday at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT, broadcasting live on CBS from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

    Former Daily Show host Trevor Noah returns to emcee the ceremony for the sixth and final time.

    For viewers watching online, the show will stream live for Paramount+ Premium subscribers at the same time. It will become available on demand on Monday for both Premium and Essential tiers.

    Where to watch the red carpet

    Before the trophies are handed out, fans can tune in hours earlier for red carpet arrivals across several platforms.

    Recording Academy’s Official Red Carpet Stream

    The Grammys’ own preshow, Grammy Live from the Red Carpet, begins at 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT.

    The special will stream on:

    The official Grammys website

    The Recording Academy’s YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook pages

    Who will host the red carpet?

    Cassie DiLaura of Entertainment Tonight and “Big Brother” winner Taylor Hale will host the broadcast.

    Additional Red Carpet Streams

    The Associated Press will also provide red carpet coverage, streaming a preshow through APNews.com and the AP YouTube channel.

    Grammys performances

    The full list of Grammy performers includes:

    Justin Bieber

    Sabrina Carpenter

    Brandy Clark

    Clipse

    Olivia Dean

    Ms. Lauryn Hill

    Katseye

    Lady Gaga

    The Marias

    Bruno Mars

    Reba McEntire

    Duff McKagan

    Lukas Nelson

    Post Malone

    Addison Rae

    Rosé

    Slash

    sombr

    Chad Smith

    Leon Thomas

    Tyler, the Creator

    Alex Warren

    Andrew Watt

    Pharrell Williams

    Lola Young

    Who is presenting?

    Charli XCX

    Doechii

    Harry Styles

    Nikki Glaser

    Jeff Goldblum

    Marcello Hernandez

    Karol G

    Carole King

    Q-Tip

    Queen Latifah

    Chappell Roan

    Teyana Taylor

    Lainey Wilson

    Yash Nitish Bajaj
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Yash Nitish Bajaj

      Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports.

