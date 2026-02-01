Why Taylor Swift might skip the Grammys tonight. First details revealed

Swifties will have to wait one more year for Tay Tay's 15th Grammy award. Taylor Swift is not taking home anything tonight, at least. However, the question most fans are asking is: ‘Will she attend the ceremony?’ The 68th Grammy Awards are taking place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday. Taylor Swift reacts on stage during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles (REUTERS)

Will Taylor Swift attend the Grammys tonight? Well, Swift has been a regular at the Grammys - nominated or not. Her last win came in 2024, when she won both best pop vocal album and album of the year for "Midnights." However, her attendance tonight is doubtful. While there is no official word from her team, popular entertainment and lifestyle portal SheKnows reported that fans shouldn't be surprised if she sits out.

She last sat out the show in 2022 despite ‘Evermore’ earning an album of the year nomination.

The reason for her absence from the ballot is simple: her latest release, ‘Life of a Showgirl’, dropped on October 3, 2025. That falls outside the 2026 Grammy eligibility window, which spanned August 31, 2024 through August 30, 2025. Her 12th studio album will instead be eligible for recognition at the 2027 Grammys.

Grammy executive producer Ben Winston addressed rumors about Taylor being a surprise performer this year. In an interview with HITS, he said, “The only reason people think Taylor might be performing or coming is that HITS decided to print it this week and put it in their HITS List, and it was picked up globally. But HITS just totally made that up. And now I am getting asked about it by you, as if it's a real thing, when it was made up in your office!”

Wedding plans still on? This comes as Taylor Swift has been involved in a legal drama between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, especially since her text messages to the former were revealed this month.

In those texts, Swift referred to Baldoni as a “b***h” with a “tiny violin,” a comment that quickly ricocheted across social media. According to TMZ, Taylor may even be summoned as a hostile witness if the hearing moves forward in May.

The possibility of Taylor taking the stand has reportedly shaken Kelce. Reports state that he had urged her to keep her distance early on, sensing tension in Blake’s behavior.

“He was very much in her ear, as he believed Blake’s behaviour toward Taylor felt off,” one insider said.