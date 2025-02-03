Trevor Noah faces heat over ‘tasteless’ jokes on illegal immigrants, Colombians and Shakira; netizens seek ‘apology’

Trevor Noah's opening monologue at the Grammy Awards stirred controversy, with social media users calling him “not funny” for a joke on immigration, Colombians and Shakira. Host Trevor Noah attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Greeting the celebrities during the glamorous music night, the comedian poked fun at the latest wave of mass deportations under Donald Trump administration.

“We're going to be honoring the best in music as voted on by the 13,000 members of the Recording Academy...and 20 million illegal immigrants,” Noah stated. While mentioning that he is looking forward to the evening, he quipped that it “may be the last time I host anything in this country.”

In another segment, he went on to take a dig at singer Shakira. Noah called her “the greatest thing out of Colombia that isn't a class A felony”, highlighting the nation's ongoing struggles with rising crimes.

Some audience members found the joke offensive, while others deemed it amusing as the United States steps up its immigration crackdowns.

Netizens seek apology for Noah over ‘tasteless’ jokes

Noah's comments were widely slammed on social media, with a fan writing on X, “So the Grammys already start out with an insult to Colombia when Trevor Noah mentions Shakira.”

“Colombia is talent, culture, and resilience. No need for outdated, tone-deaf jokes,” second user commented.

“Shakira! The only thing out of Colombia that’s not a Class A felony—really bro? That’s comedy to you?,” a third stated.

“Trevor Noah's “illegal immigrant” comment was in poor taste. Doechii rolling her eyes is me,” the fourth user pointed out.

Several others called for an apology from Noah for insulting Colombians. “We, the Colombians, are sick of being treated like criminals. @TrevorNoah, we are waiting for an apology,” one person wrote.

“That tasteless joke about illegal immigrants was so unnecessary. Do better, Trevor Noah,” another wrote.

Grammys to support Los Angeles wildfire recovery efforts

The South African comedian took the center stage at the Grammy Awards for the fifth time on Sunday.

After taking Jon Stewart's place on The Daily Show, Noah promptly became popular and cemented himself as a comedic favorite in households all over the world.

Noah further informed that the event would support Los Angeles wildfire recovery efforts.