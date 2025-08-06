When will the Daily Show return after 3-week break? Check full timeline

‘The Daily Show’, one of Comedy Central’s most renowned comedy series, took a pre-decided hiatus at the end of July but will soon be back for streaming. Currently running its 30th season, the Emmy and Peabody award-winning show started with Jon Stewart as its host, who returned to anchor a weekly episode in 2024. Lina Khan in conversation with Jon Stewart. (PC/YouTube/The Daily Show).

Trevor Noah then stepped into his shoes before leaving the job in 2022. Episodes are now hosted by comedians Ronny Chieng, Josh Johnson, Jordan Klepper, Desi Lydic, and Michael Kosta.

When did ‘The Daily Show’ take a break?

As per the official website of Comedy Central, the last episode of the show was aired on July 31, during which Lydic spoke with actor Tony Hale, who came to promote his movie ‘Sketch’. At the end of the episode, the host announced that the show would be taking a break but would return to screens soon.

“We’re going on a production break for August, which was planned months and months ago. So don’t freak out," he said in reference to the abrupt cancellation of fellow late-night host Stephen Colbert's "The Late Show" on CBS. "Have a great summer, and we’ll see you in September when we can all freak out together.”

When and where will it return?

Show representative Park Moreno confirmed to USA Today that the show will start airing again on September 8, 2025. This means that the series will mark its return with a month-long “pre-planned hiatus”.

Airing on weeknights from Monday to Thursday at 11 PM ET/ 10 PM CT, the show is streamed on Comedy Central. The same episodes can later be streamed on Paramount+ the following day.

A news satire television program, the show analyses and presents the latest developments in news, politics, and culture to its audience in a humorous manner. The show was created by Madeleine Smithberg and Lizz Winstead, as per IMDB.

Posted by Stuti Gupta