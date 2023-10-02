Trevor Noah jokes about his cancelled Bengaluru show: ‘The room wasn’t designed for human beings'

Fans were disappointed after Trevor Noah cancelled his show in Bengaluru last week owing to 'technical issues.' Now, a video of the Emmy-winning comedian from his Mumbai show is going viral on X where he revealed why he was forced to cancel the Bangaluru show due to the deplorable conditions of the venue. (Also read: Trevor Noah cancels show last minute in Bengaluru and posts apology; fans say AR Rahman should learn from him) Comedian Trevor Noah cancelled the Bengaluru leg of his Off the Record tour in India following technical difficulties(Instagram/trevornoah)

Trevor on the Bengaluru show

It so happened that Mumbai photographer Aayushi Sachdeva attended the Trevor Noah show in Mumbai, wherein the comedian spilled details about the Bengaluru show which was supposed to take place at Manpho Conventional Centre in Manyata Tech Park. He said, "Now, usually when I go to do a show backstage what happens is there will be like an entrance that you walk into and then you're in the venue and then you emerge into a backstage area before you come and perform. Here (in the Bengaluru venue), we walk through an alley that was full of dogs -- half of which were in cages... I've never prepared for a show where the backstage area is dogs in cages."

He further added, "Then we get to this 'venue.' The room was essentially like a semi-permanent tent and then everyone was seated in the room with no screens and there were giant air-conditioners outside which were blowing hot air." “They tried to turn the sound up so that you can hear what is happening. But, because the room wasn’t designed for human beings, what happens is the sound waves are now just bouncing around the room in every direction,” he also said. He also ranted about the infamous traffic jam in Bengaluru and said, “We are driving to go to the venue. After about an hour and a half of driving, I was like, where are we going? The driver and everyone in the car was like this is the way we are supposed to go.”

More details

Trevor had cancelled his show on September 27 and apologized to fans for the inconvenience. Taking to his X account, Trevor wrote, "Dear Bengaluru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues we’ve been forced to cancel both shows." Both the scheduled shows in Bangalore were set to take place at Manpho Convention Centre on September 27 and 28.

Trevor had further added, "We tried everything but because the audience can’t hear the comedians on stage there’s literally no way to do a show. We’ll make sure all ticket holders receive a full refund and again I’m so sorry for both the inconvenience and disappointment this has never happened to us before (folded hands emoticon)."

