Charlie Kirk's wife Erika calls her tears a ‘battle cry’, issues stern warning to husband killers; ‘They have no idea…’

Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow, called her tears a “battle cry” and sternly warned that her husband's murderers have “no idea what they just ignited.” Erika kirk post came after Tyler Robinson, 22, was identified as the shooter of Kirk. (X/@MrsErikaKirk)

In an emotional post on Instagram, Erika Kirk posted a family photo showing Charlie, who was brutally shot at a college event in Utah on Wednesday, embracing her and their two children.

The post also included videos and pictures of Erika holding her late partner's hand in his open casket and grieving with Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance. Another moving picture shows that Erika is bowing her head over Charlie's body, which was transported back to Arizona on Friday via Air Force Two.

“The world is evil. But our Savior. Our Lord. Our God. He...He is so good. I will never have the words. Ever,” Erika wrote in the caption of the post.

Also Read: Barron Trump was ‘very hurt’ by Charlie Kirk's shooting, dad Donald says

Charlie Kirk's shooting: Tyler Robinson identified as shooter

Her post came after Tyler Robinson, 22, was identified as the shooter of Kirk. Following his dismissal, MSNBC commentator Matthew Dowd defended his “misconstrued” comments on Kirk.

“The sound of this widow weeping echoes throughout this world like a battle cry. I have no idea what any of this means. But baby I know you do and so does our Lord,” Erika added.

She concluded her statement with a stern warning to the killer, asserting: “They have no idea what they just ignited within this wife. If they thought my husband's mission was big now..you have no idea. You. All of you. Will never. Ever. Forget my husband @charliekirk1776 I'll make sure of it.”

Utah Governor calls Charlie Kirk's death ‘political assassination’

The Utah Governor has called the shooting death of Charlie, a conservative activist and the founder of Turning Point USA, a “political assassination.” Charlie was fatally shot in the neck during a debating event at Utah Valley University.

“We got him,” Governor Spencer Cox told reporters during a press conference announcing the arrest. According to the governor, a friend of Robinson's was contacted by a family member, who then told police that Robinson had admitted or implied that he was behind the shooting.