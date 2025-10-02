Search
Thu, Oct 02, 2025
LaGuardia Airport crash: Two Delta planes collide while taxiing; Video shows aircraft's wing detached

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Oct 02, 2025 09:48 am IST

Two Delta planes collided at New York’s LaGuardia Airport Wednesday evening; at least one injury reported as video of the aftermath surfaced online.

Two Delta Air Lines planes collided at New York City's LaGuardia airport Wednesday evening. According to a CBS news producer who was at the airport, one of the planes was taxiing at the gate at LaGuardia when it was struck by another Delta regional jet. At least one injury has been reported.

Reopresentational image.(Unsplash)
Reopresentational image.(Unsplash)

A video surfaced which showed the moment after the collision in New York City:

The Delta regional jet was moving towards the gate of the LaGuardia airport at the same time as the other plane was coming there after landing in NYC, ABC News reported, citing ATC audio of the plane crash.

The regional jet hit wing-first into the nose of the other jet at around 9:56 p.m. local time, resulting in its wing falling off, per ATC audio. Both aircrafts were moving at a slow speed.

According to preliminary reports, the aircrafts involved in the crash were Delta Flights DL5047 and DL5155.

LaGuardia is the second-busiest airport in New York City, after the Kennedy International Airport. It handles mostly domestic flights.

This is a breaking news.

