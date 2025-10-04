Diddy sentenced: How many years is 50 months? When will rapper go to jail?

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was sentenced on Friday, in the case involving sex workers, ‘freak offs' and violence. Sean Combs, 55, was convicted in July of flying people across state lines for drug-fueled marathon sexual encounters. (AP)

The judge gave him a lengthy sentence saying it was needed to deter Combs, as he expressed uncertainty that the crimes would not happen again if Combs were released.

How long will Sean Combs be in jail?

Combs has been sentenced to 50 months in jail, which is four years two months. Thus he would ideally be in jail till January 2031. However, he will get credit for time served and could be looking at an earlier exit. Combs has reportedly spent 12 months behind bars already. Moreover, an earlier exit could be possible if there was ‘good behavior’ on part of the prisoner.

Combs, 55, was convicted in July of flying people across state lines for drug-fueled marathon sexual encounters. Jurors acquitted him of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges that could have carried a life sentence.

Prosecutors had sought a 11-year sentence for Combs. Diddy got the chance to say his bit before the judge issued the sentence, and he called his past behavior “disgusting, shameful” and “sick." Diddy apologized to the people he'd hurt in this process – both physically and mentally. Apologizing to the children present there as well, Diddy said his acts of domestic violence are a burden he will have to carry for the rest of his life.

Combs' lawyers made the argument that the sexual encounters were consensual and wanted Combs freed immediately after more than a year in detention, which forced him to get sober and fueled his remorse. They played an 11-minute video in court Friday portraying Combs' family life, career and philanthropy before his arrest.

At one point during the video, Combs put a hand on his face and began to cry, his shoulders at times heaving. His almost two-month trial in a federal court in Manhattan featured testimony from women who said Combs beat, threatened, sexually assaulted and blackmailed them.

(With AP inputs)