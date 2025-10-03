'Lost my way...': Sean 'Diddy' Combs writes mercy letter to Judge before sentencing, asks for 'another chance'

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, convicted on the charges of federal prostitution and ready to be sentenced on Friday, has filed a letter asking for mercy. Combs reportedly wrote a four-page letter to the judge asking for leniency in his sentencing, apologised and took full responsibility for his actions. In the letter, Combs stated that he understands that saying sorry will "never be good enough" as the words "cannot erase the pain from the past." (Reuters)

‘Diddy’ filed a letter to the Judge Arun Subramanian asking for leniency in his sentencing, media platform Variety reported. "First and foremost, I want to apologise and say how sincerely sorry I am for all of the hurt and pain that I have caused others by my conduct,” he wrote while also taking full responsibility and accountability for his past actions.

In the letter, Combs stated that he understands that saying sorry will "never be good enough" as the words "cannot erase the pain from the past." As per the report, he also reflected on his time spent in the prison for 13 months, stating that he lost his mind as “the scene and images of me assaulting Cassie played over and over in my head daily.”

Further stating that a “new version” of him was born after spending time in prison, Combs said that he has come to terms with his past behaviour and takes full responsibility for it.

"I lost my way. I got lost in my journey. Lost in the drugs and the excess. My downfall was rooted in my selfishness. I have been humbled and broken to my core,” he said, calling jail, a place designed to break someone mentally, physically and spiritually.

Reflecting on his time in prison, he said that there were so many times when he wanted to give up. “Some days I thought I would be better off dead,” he added.

According to the outlet, Combs asked for mercy from the judge and expressed his desire to be a good father to his seven children and resume being the primary caretaker for his ill mother. "Today, I humbly ask you for another chance to be a better father,” he said.

"I am writing this not to gain any sympathy or pity; this experience is simply the truth of my existence and has changed my life forever, and I will never commit a crime again," Combs wrote in his letter.

Earlier this week, prosecutors in the case asked Combs to be sentenced to at least 11 years in prison. On Thursday, Combs' counsel requested a 14-year sentence, inclusive of the time already served which would, which would free him by the end of the year. On Tuesday, Judge Subramanian denied Combs' request for a new trial or acquittal.