What is 'Free Game With Diddy'? Music mogul runs six-week course for fellow inmates at Brooklyn jail

On July 2, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution by a jury. The rapper was acquitted of more serious charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking, as reported by Fox News. Diddy now faces a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison, with 10 years for each count he was convicted of. Diddy introduced 'Free Game with Diddy,' a six-week course in prison aimed at personal development.(File/AFP)

According to The Independent, he introduced ‘Free Game with Diddy,’ a course for his fellow inmates at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Also Read: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' bid to overturn prostitution conviction rejected

About the 'Free Game With Diddy' course

The mogul has been running a course called ‘Free Game With Diddy,’ which is slang for information given freely. The course aims to help fellow inmates “better themselves" and lasts six weeks. His legal team shared the details of Diddy's course in a “letter of support” ahead of his sentencing, where he would address the court for the first time.

According to the syllabus, the course is a blend of positive thinking, how to deal with failure, goal setting, and other business intel. The syllabus says, “The course offers exclusive insights into the journey of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, tracing his rise from humble beginnings to becoming a globally recognized icon and influential business mogul," as reported by The Independent.

Also Read: Houston downtown explosion: What caused Holiday Inn hotel boiler blast today? First update

Diddy's fellow inmates review his course

Diddy, a former business tycoon, reportedly received heaps of praise in reviews from inmates who have attended his ‘Free Game With Diddy’ course. However, none of them addressed the prostitution offenses he was convicted of in July in letters submitted to Judge Arun Subramaniam

An inmate wrote, "This class is teaching me how to be discipline [sic]. I know by applying myself in this class it will help me become self-aware of my negative behavior.” Another inmate wrote, “Even behind bars and with limitd [sic] resources I have witness [sic] this man do magical things.”

A third inmate praised the course as they explained, "When I’m released I can move forward with what I’ve learned from his class. He has taught me to focus on bettering myself instead of gossiping or getting into trouble. I think he deserves his freedom…he isn’t made for this place.”

On an inmate performance evaluation form, a prison manager noted, "Excellent work, great class!!!” Regardless of the positive feedback on his course, prosecutors have recommended a sentence of 135 months, which is just over 11 years in prison for the mogul.

In a filing, the government lawyers emphasized that Diddy's “crimes of conviction are serious and have warranted sentences over 10 years in multiple cases for defendants who, like Sean Combs, engaged in violence and put others in fear,” as reported by The Independent.