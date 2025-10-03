Houston downtown explosion: What caused Holiday Inn hotel boiler blast today? First update

A boiler explosion at a Holiday Inn hotel under construction in downtown Houston injured multiple workers on Thursday, according to the Houston Fire Department (HFD). The incident occurred around 11:00 AM local time at the site on Texas Avenue and Austin Street, leading to a partial collapse of the top floor and prompting a rapid emergency response. A boiler explosion was reported in downtown Houston on Thursday(X)

“Explosion at 1300 blk of Texas in downtown Houston. Multiple persons reported injured. No reports of fatalities as of now. Ongoing situation,” HFD noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Read More: 17-year-old shot dead after being 'mistaken for squirrel' during hunting trip

“Ongoing situation 1300 blk of Texas, downtown Houston. Use Fannin and La Branch for southbound traffic. Avoid Texas,Caroline, San Jacinto and Austin Sts,” the latest update read.

“There was an gas explosion in the newly constructed building in Downtown,” one local posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. They also attached a video from the scene.

“Big respect to the Houston firefighters who ran straight into that mess downtown today. Five folks got hurt when that boiler blew at the hotel site. Prayers up for ‘em and their families,” another person added.

HFD officials confirmed the blast was caused by a boiler malfunction, with flames and debris scattering across the area. Ambulances transported the injured to nearby hospitals.

Read More: Sean Debevoise: Why NC mass shooting suspect Nigel Edge changed his name in 2023

The building, still under construction and not yet open to the public, sustained significant structural damage, with streets blocked off for investigation.

The explosion's force was evident in videos showing smoke billowing from the high-rise, with witnesses describing a loud boom and immediate chaos. No fatalities were reported, and the cause is being probed by fire marshals, focusing on equipment failure during repairs. Construction workers were the primary affected. Those injured reportedly suffered burns. Although, the severity of their injuries is not known yet.