17-year-old shot dead after being 'mistaken for squirrel' during hunting trip

A 17-year-old boy has died after being accidentally shot during a hunting trip when a member of his party mistook him for a squirrel, officials said. According to a report by SkyNews, the victim, identified as Carson Ryan, was fatally shot in the back of the head while hunting in the Brighton area on Saturday. News of Ryan’s death has left his community devastated. (Facebook/Washington Demons Boys Track & Field)

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and that Ryan was “mistaken for a squirrel by a member of his hunting party”. He was rushed to a hospital, but later died from his injuries, SkyNews reported. The Iowa DNR, along with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating the shooting, which has been described as accidental.

(Also Read: Woman, 27, starves to death in Bali hotel room after adopting 'fruitarian' diet)

Fundraiser tops $55,000 for Ryan’s family

News of Ryan’s death has left his community devastated. The Washington Boys’ Track and Field team, of which he was a member, issued a heartfelt tribute on social media. “Please keep Carson’s mom, family, classmates and teammates in your hearts as we navigate the devastating loss of Carson,” the group wrote, adding, “Our hearts are broken.”

Friends and supporters also rallied around his family through an online fundraiser that has already raised more than $55,000. Kelsie Wheeler, the fundraiser’s organiser, described the tragedy as unimaginable.

“Our dear friend, Heidi, is facing an unimaginable tragedy. Her beloved son, Carson, was taken far too soon in a tragic accident. No parent should ever have to experience such a heartbreaking loss, and our hearts are broken alongside hers,” she wrote.

Officials said hunting accidents are rare but stressed the importance of safety protocols, particularly identifying targets before firing. The incident has officially been classified as an accidental shooting, but authorities said the investigation remains ongoing.