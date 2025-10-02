Woman, 27, starves to death in Bali hotel room after adopting 'fruitarian' diet

A 27-year-old woman died of starvation in a Bali hotel room after following an extreme “fruitarian” diet that left her severely malnourished. At the time of her death, the 27-year-old weighed just 22 kilograms. (Instagram/@carolina.mariie)

According to a report by The Sun, the woman, identified as Karolina Krzyzak, had checked into the Sumberkima Hill resort in December 2024 and requested a villa with a pool. Hotel staff were immediately alarmed upon her arrival, as workers reported she was “emaciated” with sunken eyes and protruding collarbones. She had grown so weak that one evening, she had to be escorted back to her room by the night clerk as she was unable to do so herself, the staff recalled.

Her deteriorating health was also evident. Her fingernails had turned yellow, her teeth had begun to rot, and her body showed signs of severe nutrient deficiency. Concerned for their guest, the hotel employees requested Karolina to seek medical help multiple times. However, each request was met with the same declinatory answer.

Then, three days into her stay, hotel workers grew concerned after receiving a message from one of Karolina’s local friends who had not heard from her since her arrival. The hotel staff rushed to check on her, but when they entered her room, they found her motionless and unresponsive. She was later declared dead from malnutrition.

(Also Read: 14-year-old girl dies after secret breast enlargement surgery, father demands investigation)

Is a fruitarian diet dangerous?

According to The Sun, at the time of her death, Karolina was suffering from osteoporosis and an albumin deficiency, both linked to prolonged malnutrition. Her friends said that she had long struggled with body image issues and had battled anorexia during her teenage years.

Then, while studying in the UK, she developed an interest in yoga and veganism, which eventually led her towards “fruitarianism” - a restrictive diet that relies almost entirely on raw fruit.

Over time, her social media posts reflected her deteriorating health, prompting her parents and friends to repeatedly urge her to seek treatment. However, despite several interventions from loved ones, she refused to abandon her extreme dietary practices.

At the time of her death, the 27-year-old weighed just 22 kilograms.