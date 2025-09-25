14-year-old girl dies after secret breast enlargement surgery, father demands investigation

A 14-year-old girl in Mexico has died after allegedly undergoing an unauthorised breast augmentation surgery, which her father claims he was not aware of. The father claimed he was unaware of his daughter’s surgery until her funeral.(Representational image/Unsplash)

According to a report by The Sun, the teenager, identified as Paloma Nicole Arellano Escobedo,

died on September 20, a week after the procedure. Her death certificate listed the cause of death as cerebral edema resulting from a respiratory illness. However, her father, Carlos Arellano, insists the cosmetic surgery is to blame.

“Her death certificate falsely stated ‘illness’ as the cause of death in an attempt to cover up the truth,” Carlos said.

The father claimed he was unaware of his daughter’s surgery until her funeral, when he noticed scars and breast implants. He further raised doubts about the speed with which officials issued her death certificate.

“They gave it to us right away. I don’t know how they did it so quickly,” he said.

Carlos has since filed a formal complaint, demanding accountability. “I demand that all those responsible be investigated,” he said.

Authorities in Mexico have confirmed they are probing Paloma’s death and the circumstances surrounding the alleged operation. It remains unclear where or under what conditions the procedure was carried out.

Influencer dies after multiple cosmetic surgeries

Meanwhile, this is not the first time a death has been linked to cosmetic surgery. Earlier this year, a 31-year-old influencer died in Istanbul shortly after undergoing multiple cosmetic procedures.

Ana Barbara Buhr Buldrini died in June after getting a breast augmentation, liposuction, and a nose job. At the time, Tusa Hospital said that she experienced “an unexpected complication” during the recovery phase, which led to ventricular fibrillation. She then suffered a cardiac arrest and died.