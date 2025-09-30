Sean Debevoise: Why NC mass shooting suspect Nigel Edge changed his name in 2023

On Sunday, September 28, 40-year-old Nigel Edge was arrested for the mass shooting in Southport, North Carolina on Sunday that killed three and injured five. After' Edge's identification, several details have been revealed about the Oak Island resident who allegedly opened fire from a boat on the Intracoastal Waterway at a live music event hosted by the American Fish Company. Sean DeBevoise.the syspect in the North Carolina church shooting.(X and )

One of the key details revealed about Edge, a former Navy veteran, is that he changed his name in 2023. Born with the name Sean Debevoise, he changed his name officially via a court affidavit. As reported by the local news outlet, Channel 6, he applied for a name change on November 17, 2023, at the Brunswick Clerk of Superior Court.

The reason why Nigel Edge decided to change his name is related to his family. According to a report by ABC 11, local ABC affiliate, Edge wrote in the petition to change his name that there are a "lot of events in my life that I don't understand." He then writes: Therefore, I do not trust my family, and I would feel more comfortable starting my life in a new path with a new name."

Nigel Max Edge was apprehended by the US Coast Guard in North Carolina, from his home in Oak Island. He is now being held without a bond, possibly facing at death penalty.

What We Know About Nigel Edge

Sean Debevoise, aka Nigel Edge, has been identified as a former US Marine veteran who served with the force from 2003 to 2009. WECT 6 notes that his last assignment was with the Wounded Warrior Battalion East at Camp Lejeune. Army records show that his primary role was as an assault man and reconnaissance soldier. In 2007, he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

A winner of several awards for gallantry in the US Navy, Debevoise also served in Iraq in 2005 and 2006 as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Additionally, records also reveal that he was shot during his service and suffered massive nerve damage. A bullet is still lodged in his head, records show.

He now faces a potential death penalty, with his first court appearance taking place earlier on Monday at 2 p.m.