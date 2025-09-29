Was Nigel Edge a Purple Heart recipient? All about Southport NC shooting suspect's military honors

Nigel Edge, the gunman who killed three people at a packed Southport waterfront bar, North Carolina with a barrage of gunfire, was a Purple Heart recipient and a highly decorated Marine who served two tours in Iraq. Nigel Edge, a ranking sergeant, was given a Purple Heart medal, which is given to military personnel who are killed or injured while fighting an enemy, the spokesperson said.(City of Southport)

According to a US military source who spoke to The Post, Nigel Edge, who converted his name from Sean DeBevoise in 2023, was honored with a number of top honors while serving in the Marine Corps from September 2003 to June 2009.

All about Nigel Edge's military honors

Edge, a ranking sergeant, was given a Purple Heart medal, which is given to military personnel who are killed or injured while fighting an enemy, the spokesperson said.

He also received the Iraq Campaign Medal with two bronze stars, the Marine Corps Good Conduct medal, the Humanitarian Service medal, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service medal, the Combat Action ribbon, the Sea Service Deployment ribbon, and the National Defense Service medal, the spokesperson told The Post.

Edge, 39, served two multi-month assignments in the war-ravaged nation in 2005 and 2006 as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom, officials said.

He last served at Camp Lejeune's Wounded Warrior Battalion East, a facility that provides recovery treatment, assistance, and rehabilitation to service members injured in war.

Nigel Edges diagnosed with PTSD

Edge was also recognized by North Carolina officials as a military veteran who supposedly suffered from PTSD.

Edge, as per investigators, was taken into custody on Saturday night for reportedly shooting at a group of customers at the American Fish Company restaurant in Southport Yacht Basin, which is around 30 miles south of Wilmington.

The gunshots left eight people injured and three dead. Authorities informed reporters on Sunday that one of the injured victims is still “clinging to life.”

Court filings state that he was carrying a short-barreled AR rifle with a suppressor, a folding stock, and a scope.

Edge is charged with three first-degree murder charges, five first-degree murder attempts, and five counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.