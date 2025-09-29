Who is Tella Sanford? All we know about Michigan Church shooting suspect's wife and their son Brattlee

Tella Sanford has been named as the spouse of Thomas Jacob Sanford, the suspect of the Grand Blanc church shooting in Michigan. The suspect, who reportedly was a distinguished former US Marine from Michigan with a "stellar" service record, was eventually shot dead by the police. Thomas Jacob Sanford and Tella's son, Brantlee, was suffering from congenital hyperinsulin, a hereditary disorder in which the insulin cells of the pancreas, called beta cells, leak excessive amounts of insulin.(Jake Sanford/Facebook)

Thomas and his wife Tella's son, Brantlee, recently turned 10 years old.

According to Lake Orion Review, a GoFundMe campaign was also started in 2015 to raise money for the son Brantlee.

All we know about Brantlee and his disease

According to the publication, the youngster was receiving food via a stomach tube and using a ventilator to breathe.

Brantlee was suffering from congenital hyperinsulin, a hereditary disorder in which the insulin cells of the pancreas, called beta cells, leak excessive amounts of insulin.

Their son was born six weeks premature and was rushed to two different hospitals.

At Cook Children's Hospital, a significant amount of Brantlee's pancreas was removed in order to address the localized congenital hyperinsulinism. However, just a small percentage of the organ that produced insulin remained after the procedure.

Also Read: Thomas Jacob Sanford: Stunning details we know about Michigan Church shooting suspect; ‘Make Liberals Cry Again’

Brantlee's surgery and diabetes issue

After Brantlee had surgery, Katie Hamilton, Jacob Sanford's sister, talked about how she felt about the difficulties Brantlee would face.

“He’s going to be a diabetic now and they have him on an insulin pump, sugar drip and feeding tube. Down the road, his mom and dad will have to check his blood sugar multiple times a day and he’ll have three insulin shots a day until he’s 5,” she said.

Tella and Thomas were engaged at the time, according to Lake Orion Review, and he was employed at Coca-Cola. The River Church in Goodrich also hosted a spaghetti supper fundraiser for their son/

Tella, the wife of Thomas Jacob Sanford, has not yet responded to any inquiries about her husband's suspected involvement in the Michigan shooting case. Additionally, the GoFundMe page that was started for his kid is no longer operational.