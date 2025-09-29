Did Thomas Jacob Sanford donate to Democrat campaign? New claims surface about Michigan church shooter

Thomas Jacob Sanford, a 40-year-old US Marine veteran from Burton, Michigan, has been identified as the suspect in a mass shooting at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Grand Blanc on Sunday morning. Thomas Sanford was identified as the Michigan church shooter.(X)

Authorities say Sanford rammed his Chevy Silverado truck into the church, then opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle, killing two people and injuring at least nine others.

A fire also broke out inside the church, which officials believe was deliberately set by the gunman. Sanford was killed in a shootout with police in the church parking lot.

Officials have not disclosed a motive, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Conflicting claims emerge about political affiliations

In the wake of the shooting, conflicting and unverified claims have emerged online regarding Sanford’s political beliefs.

Some users claim he donated to Democratic campaigns, sharing screenshots of alleged donation receipts. However, HT.com has not been able to independently verify these claims.

In contrast, others pointed to a "Trump–Vance" yard sign reportedly seen outside the suspect’s home, which was searched by police on Sunday. A photo circulating online also shows a truck with two American flags, allegedly parked at the crime scene.

One post read, “People are saying the Michigan church shooter, Thomas Jacob Sanford, had a Trump sign on his property.”

Again, HT.com cannot verify these images or claims.

Also Read: Thomas Sanford and Nigel Max Edge: Two Iraq War veterans linked to mass shootings hours apart

What we know about Thomas Jacob Sanford

According to a Facebook post from Sanford’s mother, he served as a US Marine in Iraq from 2004 to 2008.

Social media accounts believed to be connected to him portray him as a family man, married with a young son. Other alleged images show dead animals and firearms.

Local and federal agencies are continuing to investigate the motive behind the attack, as well as Sanford’s background.