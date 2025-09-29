Thomas Sanford a Trump supporter? Big claim on Michigan church shooter's political affiliation

Thomas Jacob Sanford was identified as the shooter who opened fire at a Michigan Latter-day Saints church on Sunday, killing at least two people and injuring several others, The New York Post reported, citing sources. The outlet further added that the 40-year-old was a US Marine veteran and his mother's Facebook page showed that he served in Iraq from 2004 to 2008. Thomas Sanford has been identified as the Michigan church shooter(X and AP)

Now, there are several claims about Sanford's political affiliation. Social media users spotted and further tweeted about a Trump-Vance sign outside the Grand Blanc shooting suspect's residence, where police searched on Sunday. His alleged truck, parked outside the church, allegedly had two American flags.

“Thomas “Jake” Sanford is a Trump supporter as shown in the imagine from his house located at 4156 E Atherton Rd, was armed with an AR 15, and had two American Flags in the bed of his truck?” one person asked on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“People are saying the Michigan church shooter, Thomas Jacob Sanford, had a Trump sign on his property. 👀” another one added. HT.com cannot verify these photos at the moment. Photos don't indicate the suspect's political affiliation.

President Trump said he has been briefed about the situation in Grand Blanc. “I have been briefed on the horrendous shooting that took place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Grand Blanc, Michigan. The FBI was immediately on scene, and will be leading the Federal Investigation, and providing full support to State and Local Officials.

The 79-year-old said that it ‘appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians’.

"The suspect is dead, but there is still a lot to learn. This appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America. The Trump Administration will keep the Public posted, as we always do. In the meantime, PRAY for the victims, and their families. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!” he wrote on Truth Social.